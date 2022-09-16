Reviewers Rave About These Stylish and Comfortable Waterproof Boots

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for fall fashion is not unlike falling in love (go with Us here). You could be scrolling online trying to find the perfect heeled booties or over-the-knee boots when you come across another style you didn’t even know you were looking for — The One in shoe form. Sometimes fate takes over and steers Us in the right direction. Case in point: we’re literally head over heels for these waterproof Sorel boots.

What can we say? We’re simply smitten with these mixed-material booties from Zappos. To Us, they are perfect — and yes, that was a Love Actually reference. Must be love on the brain — and yes, that a Rihanna reference. The epitome of comfy-chic, these cushioned boots will keep your feet dry in wet weather. Ideal for rainy fall days! We’ve all seen your standard cowboy boots, Chelsea boots and combat boots, but these sleek booties are truly one-of-a-kind. Stand out from the crowd while staying warm in these fashion-forward boots for fall.

Get the Sorel Emelie II Zip for $165 at Zappos!

Featuring real leather, these Sorel Emelie II Zip boots are a modern closet staple. Available in black, grey and chestnut, this versatile style is somewhere in between elegant and edgy. Since the short silhouette covers your ankle, you can rock these boots with skinny jeans or a cropped cut. Instantly elevate your fall ‘fits with the vintage-inspired combo of fabric that is uniquely rustic. But don’t worry about sacrificing comfort for style — the cushioned footbed provides a soft base for your soles. Plus, the 1-inch heel provides a slight lift without hurting your feet.

Get the Sorel Emelie II Zip for $165 at Zappos!

When it comes to deciding whether or not to buy something new, we swear by customer reviews. After all, how else are we supposed to know if the shoe fits (literally!)? Judging by all of the positive feedback from shoppers, these Sorel boots are absolutely worth the price. Quite frankly, we’re not sure if we’ve ever read such glowing reviews before! See for yourself:

“If I could give 10 stars I would! These for perfectly (true to size) and are super comfy. I needed functional, cute and waterproof boots for the rain/sleet/snow season and these check all the boxes. Highly recommend!”

“THESE BOOTS ARE PERFECT! The heel is just right, the insoles are comfortable on my feet all day, they truly are waterproof, and they wipe down easily. Buy them.”

“I absolutely love these booties. They are stylish, made of high-quality material and waterproof, what else can you ask for!”

“Amazing…the color is beautiful in person, and these were insanely comfortable the first time I wore them. No ‘break in’ time needed at all!”

“First day wore them to work and SO COMFORTABLE. My feet were supported and they look super cool. Not super clunky. And they are weatherproof — LOVE!”

Feel the love with these top-rated short boots by Sorel!

