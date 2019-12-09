Today Only! These Top-Rated Winter Boots Come With a $20 Code





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We need to get real with ourselves for a second. Why are we still wearing canvas sneakers and suede boots in the snow? We’ve even tried taking our rain boots out for a spin, but their waterproof exterior can only do so much when a huge chunk of snow falls inside. Plus, our toes are freezing in them!

We get it, obviously, as we’re guilty of it too. Most snow boots we encounter are super clunky, heavy and not quite the most fashionable things we’ve ever seen (read: straight-up unattractive). But at what point do we just stop caring about style? At no point, of course! Instead, we just have to find a pair of snow boots we actually want to wear, and what do you know? That pair is right here — and today is the absolute best day to pick them up!

Get the SOREL Explorer Joan boots for just $140 at Zappos and receive a $20 discount code for your next purchase! Offer applicable only on December 9, 2019.

When we saw this limited-time SOREL offer, our minds immediately shot to these Explorer Joan boots. They have over 400 reviews and have shoe lovers obsessed, calling them “stylish, practical and lightweight,” as well as “toasty warm.” Shoppers say they’re “so comfortable,” in fact, that there is “no break-in period needed” at all. They also recommend going up half a size for the perfect fit!

These boots, available in five colors, have a waterproof full-grain leather and nylon upper, along with a cozy and cute faux-fur trim at the collar and a pull loop at the back. They’re made to keep out the moisture and the frigid air, but not to suffocate our feet. They have 100g insulation and a super soft microfleece lining — but they’re totally breathable too!

Get the SOREL Explorer Joan boots for just $140 at Zappos and receive a $20 discount code for your next purchase! Offer applicable only on December 9, 2019.

These lace-up boots have a removable, molded foam footbed, bringing back the microfleece on the top-cover. The midsole is super flexible, and as for the outsole, it features molded rubber pods for grip and stability to keep you steady as you trek across icy terrain — whether you’re hiking up a mountain or carrying groceries from your trunk to your doorstep.

We also want to point out that these SOREL boots actually have a slight, 1 ¼-inch heel and a ½-inch platform to give you a little boost in height! We told you these boots were stylish, didn’t we? We wouldn’t lie!

To secure a $20 code for yourself, you’ll have to act fast. You can either snatch up these boots or spend $100+ on any other pair of SORELs to make it happen — it just has to be today!

Get the SOREL Explorer Joan boots for just $140 at Zappos and receive a $20 discount code for your next purchase! Offer applicable only on December 9, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from SOREL here and take advantage of this offer before it’s too late!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!