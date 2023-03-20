Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Brand spanking new shapewear from Spanx! This cult-favorite company has been our special event secret weapon for years. And now you can score shapewear specifically tailored for brides! Spanx’s Bridal Shop features a variety of bestselling designs that will snatch your shape and flatter your figure when you’re rocking your finest formalwear.

We always want to wow at weddings, whether we’re walking down the aisle or attending as a guest. Spanx delivers the invisible tummy control and bust boost we need to feel our most confident!

We selected nine of our favorite shapewear styles from this brand new bridal collection, from bodysuits to bras. Shop now or forever hold your peace!

Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Designed with a low back and a low front, this mid-thigh bodysuit can be worn under most wedding dresses. There are even 5-way convertible straps so you can switch up the fit, from criss-cross to halter!

$148.00 See It!

OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short

Available in five shades of nude, these high-waisted shorts offer Spanx’s most powerful compression. Featuring targeted sculpting panels and booty-enhancing pockets, these shorts will slim your stomach while staying hidden under clothing.

$78.00 See It!

Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit

Created with liquid stretch shaping satin, this breathable and quick-dry fabric is ideal on a hot day. The silky-smooth material gently shapes all over and the double-layer shaping panel tones your tummy. Plus, no panty lines!

$78.00 See It!

Bra-llelujah! Adjustable Full Coverage

You’ll be saying “Bra-lellujah!” once you try on this bestselling bra with adjustable straps! Soft and supportive, the back of the bra is entirely made of hosiery to comfortably smooth bumps and lumps.

$68.00 See It!

Satin Shaping Thong

Finally! Underwear that remains undercover. This high-waisted satin shaping thong is buttery soft and breathable. There’s also a double-layer shaping panel that contours your core.

$34.00 See It!

Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Brides with strapless dresses, we didn’t forget about you! This strapless solution comes with removable straps and sleek shaping fabric that feels like a firm hug.

$148.00 See It!

Shaping Satin Mid-Thigh Short

These satin shaping shorts feel perfect for a blushing bride! With breathable, quick-dry fabric and shaping panels, these shorts are silky smooth for superior sculpting.

$58.00 See It!

Up for Anything Strapless Bra

Need a strapless bra that won’t dig into your skin or fall down halfway through the ceremony? We got you covered! Designed with Spanx’s SmartGrip technology, this strapless bra is lightweight and reliable. The memory foam cups mold to your body and the removable straps offer other options, depending on your outfit.

$74.00 See It!

Undie-tectable Illusion Lace Hi-Hipster

Lovely lace undies that won’t show under clothing? Sign Us up! Featuring a smoothing waistband for comfort and compression, these breathable hipster panties will keep you cool on a warm day.

$24.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!