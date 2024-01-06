Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to believe, but we’re still in the first week of the new year — Literally! Although you were probably proactive and got a jumpstart on refreshing your closet for 2024, there’s still time to find some good deals on closet necessities if you haven’t! Spanx, the brand known for creating flexible and comfortable clothing, is having an End-of-Season sale that you don’t want to miss — but hurry because you only have one more day to shop!
From leather-like pieces to durable activewear and delicate bras and panties, the Spanx End-of-Season sale has something for everyone. We rounded up 18 of the best deals to shop during the Spanx sale that could become your 2024 closet staples — read on to see our picks!
Tops
Get moving comfortably with this fitted tank — was $58, now just $17!
- AirEssentials Cropped Long Sleeve Top — was $98, n0w just $49!
- Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit — was $98, now just $49!
- Low Maintenance Silk Button Down — was $198, now just $99!
- Seamless Swirl Long Sleeve Shirt — was $128, now just $38!
Bottoms
These faux patent leather leggings are perfect for the office or an after hours event — was $110, now just $33!
- Booty Boost Active Ankle Flare Pant – was $110, now just $33!
- The Perfect Kick Flare Pant — was $148, now just $44!
- Leather-Like Straight Leg Pant — was $168, now just $50!
- Wide Leg Jeans — was $168, now just $84!
Outerwear
Throw on this leather-like oversized shacket for a versatile, cool look — was $198, now just $59!
- The Perfect Oversized Blazer — was $168, now just $84!
- Carefree Crepe Blazer — was $248, now just $74!
- It’s a Cinch Jacket — was $198, now just $99!
Bras and Panties
The low profile illusion lace minimizer bra is 69% off right now— was $82, now just $25!
- Haute Contour Wireless Bra — was $98, now just $29!
- EcoCare Seamless Shaping Brief — was $24, now just $12!
- Sheer Shaping Brief — $38, now just $11!