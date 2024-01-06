Your account
There’s Only One Day Left To Save up to 70% Off During the Spanx End-of-Season Sale

By
Spanx End of Year Sale
Spanx

It’s hard to believe, but we’re still in the first week of the new year — Literally! Although you were probably proactive and got a jumpstart on refreshing your closet for 2024, there’s still time to find some good deals on closet necessities if you haven’t! Spanx, the brand known for creating flexible and comfortable clothing, is having an End-of-Season sale that you don’t want to miss — but hurry because you only have one more day to shop!

From leather-like pieces to durable activewear and delicate bras and panties, the Spanx End-of-Season sale has something for everyone. We rounded up 18 of the best deals to shop during the Spanx sale that could become your 2024 closet staples — read on to see our picks!

Tops

Spanx The Get Moving Fitted Tank
Spanx

Get moving comfortably with this fitted tank — was $58, now just $17!

Bottoms

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

These faux patent leather leggings are perfect for the office or an after hours event — was $110, now just $33!

Outerwear

Spanx Leather-Like Oversized Shacket
Spanx

Throw on this leather-like oversized shacket for a versatile, cool look — was $198, now just $59!

Bras and Panties

Low Profile Illusion Lace Minimizer Bra
Spanx

The low profile illusion lace minimizer bra is 69% off right now— was $82, now just $25!

