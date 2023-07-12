Cancel OK
Treat Yourself! 15 Splurge-Worthy Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

Amazon

We all love a little treat here and there — but we say it’s time for a bigger one. Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and that means the pricier items that have been sitting on your wish list for the past year are finally marked down!

Time is running out to nab these splurge-worthy deals for less. You know these products aren’t marked down often, so don’t miss your chance! Remember to check out our live updates of other great Prime Day deals too!

T3 Lucea Professional Styling Iron

T3 Micro T3 Lucea 1” Professional Straightening Styling Iron Digital Ceramic Flat Iron with 9 Adjustable Heat Settings for Straight Smooth Hair Waves and Curls
T3
Was $170On Sale: $119You Save 30%
See it!

Ralph Lauren Beyond Romance Eau De Parfum

Ralph Lauren - Beyond Romance - Eau De Parfum - Women's Perfume - Ambery & Floral - With Rose, Black Vanilla, and Raspberry - Medium Intensity - 3.4 Fl Oz
RALPH LAUREN
Was $119On Sale: $83You Save 30%
See it!

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan - White/Silver
Dyson
Was $530On Sale: $370You Save 30%
See it!

UGG Fluffette Slippers

UGG Women's Fluffette Slipper, Dragon Fruit, 11
UGG
Was $110On Sale: $80You Save 27%
See it!

Swaroski Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet

Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Collection Women's Tennis Bracelet, Sparkling Clear Crystals with Rhodium Plated Band
SWAROVSKI
Was $195On Sale: $98You Save 50%
See it!

Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen

Leesa Original Foam 10" Mattress, Queen Size, Cooling Foam and Memory Foam / CertiPUR-US Certified / 100-Night Trial
Leesa
Was $1,199On Sale: $878You Save 27%
See it!

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote Bag for Women – Quality Leather Handbags for Women, Versatile Women’s Tote Handbag, Leather Purse & Work Bag, Large Tote Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Was $248On Sale: $170You Save 31%
See it!

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device - Face Sculpting Tool - Instant Face Lift - Firm & Contour - Reduce Double Chin - Non-Invasive - Increases Absorption of Facial Skin Care Products - Fuchsia
FOREO
Was $329On Sale: $203You Save 38%
See it!

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses, Transparent Light Brown/Brown Gradient Dark Brown, 54 mm
Ray-Ban
Was $155On Sale: $109You Save 30%
See it!

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - KSM3316X - Black Matte
KitchenAid
Was $380On Sale: $260You Save 32%
See it!

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 45mm) Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
Apple
Was $429On Sale: $310You Save 28%
See it!

Jilliam Dempsey Gold Bar

Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar | Original Premium 24K Gold Plated Facial Vibrating Bar with 6,000 Rotations Per Minute | Boost Blood Flow, Sculpt, Firm & Smooth Face | Made in Japan
Jillian Dempsey
Was $195On Sale: $156You Save 20%
See it!

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 – Best-in-class with cutting-edge features (existing doorbell wiring required) – 2021 release
Ring
Was $250On Sale: $150You Save 40%
See it!

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, LARGE SPINNER, CORDOVAN
Samsonite
Was $280On Sale: $142You Save 49%
See it!

hai Smart Shower Head

hai Smart Shower Head, Bluetooth Handheld Water Saving Showerhead with Adjustable High Pressure to Spa-Like Mist, Stainless Steel, Easy Installation, Customizable LED Lights, Surf, 2.5 GPM
hai
Was $199On Sale: $129You Save 35%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore all Prime Day deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!