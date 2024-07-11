Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we’re not talking about some time in December. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon Us and we couldn’t be more excited!

From July 15 (starting as early as July 9 for cardholders) until August 4, top brands are offering some of the best deals of the year. Brands like Free People, Ray-Ban, Longchamp, Coach, Celine, Dyson, Prada and more are participating this time around, so it’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Related: 18 Summer Dresses to Grab During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale It’s a great day to be a Nordstrom Ambassador! Starting today, July 10, cardholders get early access to one of Nordstrom’s biggest sales of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale runs until August 4, meaning you can enjoy top-tier deals for nearly three weeks. It’s a fashionista’s dream! But there’s a catch: We’re […]

So if you’re ready to check out the dreamy lineup, read on to see our top picks in fashion, beauty and home. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or to get ahead on gift shopping, trust Us . . . these deals are 110% worth the splurge!

Fashion

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re bringing back the early 2000s with handle bags and nobody does it better than Coach. This pebbled leather handle bag has a top zip closure, shiny gold hardware and twill lining. The bag also comes with a removable crossbody strap, so you’re getting two bags for one!

Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been on the lookout for a new go-to scent, we just found it . . . you’re welcome! This Chloé perfume is a classic and includes both a travel and regular-size bottle. Notes of peony, magnolia, rose, cedarwood and honey together make it a dynamic and sophisticated scent.

Home

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: How cute is this accent pillow? Velvet material gives it a luxe look while tassels keep it playful, the ideal combo for your living room, home office or bedroom. Elegant is an understatement with this stunning decor piece!