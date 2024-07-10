Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s a great day to be a Nordstrom Ambassador! Starting today, July 10, cardholders get early access to one of Nordstrom’s biggest sales of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale runs until August 4, meaning you can enjoy top-tier deals for nearly three weeks. It’s a fashionista’s dream!
But there’s a catch: We’re pretty sure the best deals will sell out quickly. If you really want to be the friend everyone asks for style advice without sending your bank account into a frenzy, you’ll want to shop ASAP.
To help you out, we gathered some of the best dress deals during the sale, some up to 40% off! As a Nordstrom Ambassador (or Icon) you’re already ahead of the game, so follow along with Us to keep it that way!
Best Mini Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Denim is totally trendy right now, but who wants to wear thick, heavy denim in July? This denim blue shirtdress is breathable and airy. A tie waist, foldable collar, button-up design and dramatic balloon sleeves give this dress a Parisian flair.
- Zella Sport Sleeveless Polo Dress — was $69, now $46!
- Onyx Herringbone Blazer Minidress — was $119, now $75!
- Sweaty Betty Explorer T-Shirt Minidress — was $128, now $85!
- Eileen Fisher Boxy Crewneck T-Shirt Dress — was $178, now $120!
- Farm Rio Sunset Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress — was $238, now $165!
Best Midi Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s sporty, it’s chic . . . it’s everything you want to wear on hot summer days! A sleeveless tank style and a racerback cut keep your arms free and ventilated while a polyester and spandex blend gives the dress a nice stretch. Grab it in white or black!
- Steve Madden Josette Denim Dress — was $99, now $60!
- Pleated Mixed Media Midi Dress — was $149, now $100!
- Lost + Wander Amberlust Floral Midi Dress — was $118, now $75!
- Zoe and Claire Pleated Skirt Midi Dress — was $108, now $65!
- Osiris Floral Cap Sleeve Ruffle Dress — was $99, now $60!
Best Maxi Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to look like you belong on an island in Greece! This satin slip dress is smooth, lightweight and cooling on the skin. A square neck, adjustable spaghetti straps, floor length and sunset tapestry print are just a few highlights. It’s love!
- Steve Madden Osiris Floral Tiered Maxi Dress — was $99, now $60!
- Sam Edelman Floral Satin Maxi Dress — was $138, now $85!
- Good American Shine Scoop Back Rib Maxi Dress — was $199, now $135!
- Julia Jordan Paisley Seamless Stretch Maxi Dress — was $139, now $85!
- Chelsea28 Smocked Tulle Cocktail Dress — was $149, now $100!