Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, Brooks Nader is our beauty inspiration. She’s like a real-life brunette Barbie! And since she’s been posing for the iconic magazine for five years in a row, the Baton Rouge native knows all the tricks of the trade. So, naturally, we had to ask the model to exclusively share her makeup must-haves and skincare staples with Us Weekly.
Below, Brooks reveals nine of her favorite beauty products for bright, beautiful skin. Get ready for your close-up with these picture-perfect picks!
Laura Mercier Luminous Powder
Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream
Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Bioderma Makeup Removing Micellar Water
Clarins V-Facial Wrap Face Mask
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum
Dibs Beauty Desert Island Duo
“Y’all already know this is my HOLY GRAIL! I keep it in my purse for touch ups. It’s the easiest to apply and the most gorgeous contour and blush!”
Dibs Beauty No Pressure Lip Definer
“This is the best lip liner on the market! You don’t need a sharpener, it’s the perfect size and once you apply it, it lasts all night and doesn’t smudge.”
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!