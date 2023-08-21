Cancel OK
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Shares Her 9 Favorite Beauty Products

By
Brooks Nader
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, Brooks Nader is our beauty inspiration. She’s like a real-life brunette Barbie! And since she’s been posing for the iconic magazine for five years in a row, the Baton Rouge native knows all the tricks of the trade. So, naturally, we had to ask the model to exclusively share her makeup must-haves and skincare staples with Us Weekly.

Below, Brooks reveals nine of her favorite beauty products for bright, beautiful skin. Get ready for your close-up with these picture-perfect picks!

Laura Mercier Luminous Powder

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Luminous Perfecting Talc-Free Pressed Powder in Translucent Honey at Nordstrom
Laura Mercier
‘I’ve been using this under my eyes since high school. It’s my go to for brightening and helps my concealer last all night.’
$32.40
See it!

Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream

Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream | Anti-Aging, Firms & Smooths | Targets Wrinkles, Crow's Feet, Dark Circles, Puffiness | 94% Natural Ingredients, Plant-Based, 0.5 Fluid Ounces
Clarins
‘I’ve always struggled with dark circles and puffiness and this solves all those issues!’
$90.00
See it!

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops 0.25 Ounce (7.5mL)
LUMIFY
‘Anyone who knows me, knows I don’t leave the house without these eye drops. It makes your eyes so clear and radiant!’
$20.75
See it!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Dry Skin Moisturizer - Hands, Heels, Elbows, Lips - 7 oz. Tube
Aquaphor
‘Aquaphor has been a staple for me since I was a baby. I use it for everything — lips, lashes, brows, cuticles. It’s extremely hydrating and healing.’
$12.97
See it!

Bioderma Makeup Removing Micellar Water

Bioderma – Sensibio H2O – Micellar Water – Cleansing and Make-Up Removing – Refreshing feeling – for Sensitive Skin 16.9 Fl Oz
Bioderma
‘My dermatologist recommended this years ago and I’ve been hooked ever since. It gets all the residue and makeup off without being too harsh, leaving my skin feeling so clean.’
$18.99
See it!

Clarins V-Facial Wrap Face Mask

Clarins V-Facial Intensive Wrap Face Mask | Award-Winning Facial Contouring Mask | Visibly Reduces Puffiness and Swelling Caused by Stress,Heat and Hormonal Changes | Promotes Even Skin Tone | 2.5 Oz
Clarins
‘The perfect product to help you depuff — especially after too many margaritas!’
$68.00
See it!

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum

OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright 15% Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum 1.0 oz/ 30 mL
Ole Henriksen
‘Vitamin C serum is great for toning your complexion. I also love this product to brighten my skin when it’s feeling dull or dehydrated.’
$60.07
See it!

Dibs Beauty Desert Island Duo

Desert Island Duo
Dibs Beauty

“Y’all already know this is my HOLY GRAIL! I keep it in my purse for touch ups. It’s the easiest to apply and the most gorgeous contour and blush!”

$36.00
See It!

Dibs Beauty No Pressure Lip Definer

Dibs Beauty lip definer
Dibs Beauty

“This is the best lip liner on the market! You don’t need a sharpener, it’s the perfect size and once you apply it, it lasts all night and doesn’t smudge.”

$16.00
See It!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!