As a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, Brooks Nader is our beauty inspiration. She’s like a real-life brunette Barbie! And since she’s been posing for the iconic magazine for five years in a row, the Baton Rouge native knows all the tricks of the trade. So, naturally, we had to ask the model to exclusively share her makeup must-haves and skincare staples with Us Weekly.

Below, Brooks reveals nine of her favorite beauty products for bright, beautiful skin. Get ready for your close-up with these picture-perfect picks!

Laura Mercier Luminous Powder ‘I’ve been using this under my eyes since high school. It’s my go to for brightening and helps my concealer last all night.’ $32.40 See it!

Clarins Total Eye Lift Cream ‘I’ve always struggled with dark circles and puffiness and this solves all those issues!’ $90.00 See it!

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops ‘Anyone who knows me, knows I don’t leave the house without these eye drops. It makes your eyes so clear and radiant!’ $20.75 See it!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment ‘Aquaphor has been a staple for me since I was a baby. I use it for everything — lips, lashes, brows, cuticles. It’s extremely hydrating and healing.’ $12.97 See it!

Bioderma Makeup Removing Micellar Water ‘My dermatologist recommended this years ago and I’ve been hooked ever since. It gets all the residue and makeup off without being too harsh, leaving my skin feeling so clean.’ $18.99 See it!

Clarins V-Facial Wrap Face Mask ‘The perfect product to help you depuff — especially after too many margaritas!’ $68.00 See it!

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum ‘Vitamin C serum is great for toning your complexion. I also love this product to brighten my skin when it’s feeling dull or dehydrated.’ $60.07 See it!

Dibs Beauty Desert Island Duo

“Y’all already know this is my HOLY GRAIL! I keep it in my purse for touch ups. It’s the easiest to apply and the most gorgeous contour and blush!”

$36.00 See It!

Dibs Beauty No Pressure Lip Definer

“This is the best lip liner on the market! You don’t need a sharpener, it’s the perfect size and once you apply it, it lasts all night and doesn’t smudge.”

$16.00 See It!

