No matter what time of year it is, a date night is one thing that never goes out of style. Some of Us spend hours prepping and priming to ensure we look our best. Other fashionistas opt for a more simplified date night routine. Regardless of how you prep, there’s nothing sweeter than watching your partner’s face light up with an adoring smile at the sight of you in your date night ensemble.

There’s no denying it — dresses are an effortless way to celebrate date nights. Now that spring has sprung, there are so many lightweight fabrics, colorful prints and unique textures that you can wear. Whether you’re hosting a cooking class at home or heading to a luxurious dinner or show, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up the best dresses for spring date nights from classic retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch and Quince to give you a variety of looks with a range of price tags. Shop our top picks ahead!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We love coquette-inspired looks. Kick your date night off with the help of this romantic dress. It features the cutest floral print and ruffle detailing.

2. We Also Love: This Abercrombie & Fitch mini isn’t your average babydoll dress. It’s actually a skort. The striped off-the-shoulder detailing has Us thrilled counting down the days until our next date night.

3. We Can’t Forget: Take a walk on the wild side! This animal print frock has back smocking, adjustable straps and a sweetheart neckline.

4. Bonus: Want to serve an effortless slay during your next date? Pull out this flowy black mini. It has dreamy pleats throughout the skirt and comes with an oversized silhouette that’s ultra-flattering.

5. Extra: Are you hosting your partner for a laid-back night in? This lantern-sleeve dress is the perfect option. It’s super cute and features a unique ribbon in the back.

6. LBD: Is a date night wardrobe truly complete without a little black dress? This mini dress has a chic off-the-shoulder silhouette and ruched hem detailing.

Midi Dresses

7. Major Savings: The only thing we love more than looking good for date nights is snagging our look for less! Right now you score this silky slip dress on sale for just $80 at Quince.

8. Pretty Pastel: Spring is all about powdery pastels. If you love opting for colorful date night options, check out Abercrombie & Fitch’s Emerson dress. Along with a cute floral print design in trendy pastel shades, it has a side slit and open back cutout that’s so cute.

9. Versatile Serve: There are so many chic ways to style this rib-knit tank number from Quince. You can pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a chill night out or dress it up with stilettos and a fancy evening bag when the occasion calls for it.

10. All About the Details: Show a little skin, courtesy of this Petal & Pup cutout dress. Your date will absolutely love it!

Maxi Dresses

11. Flowy Florals: The floral print design on this dress is so chic, you’ll want to wear it every time you have a date in the good old outdoors.

12. Rich Mom Slay: You’ll be the star of the show in this refined number. It features a long-sleeve mesh top with a silky gown attached underneath. You’ll serve rich mom vibes, for sure!

13. Last but Not Least: This intricate maxi dress is an absolute stunner. You’ll want to show off the unique tie attachment and rich gold shade when you’re heading to a more formal outing.