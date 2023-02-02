17 Squat-Proof Leggings No One Will Be Able to See Through

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings are everything to Us — but there are still some pairs out there that are lacking. One of the main aspects we use to decide if a pair of leggings is worth it or not is whether or not the material is squat-proof. Can we squat without the material becoming totally see-through?

Below, you can shop 17 pairs of leggings we love that are designed to remain opaque so you can lift and stretch comfortably even in a crowded gym. Prices start under $10. Let’s go!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With an unbelievable number of positive reviews, these soft, stretchy Sunzel leggings are obviously our top pick!

2. We Also Love: Love having a pocket for your phone or ID so you can go hands-free? Check out these 90 Degree by Reflex leggings!

3. We Can’t Forget: The criss-cross pattern on the back of the wide waistband of these Yogalicious leggings is just so cool. So many fun colors too!

4. A Little Lift: With the butt-lifting design of these FITOP leggings, you’ll feel like a million bucks every time you slip them on!

5. Criss Cross: We love how flattering the cross waist design trend is. This pair of Ododos leggings nails it perfectly!

6. Loving Leopard: These leopard print Sport Savvy leggings from QVC will bring out your inner fierceness!

7. Rock It With Pockets: These pocketed RBX leggings are made with Tech Flex Fabric to keep things squat-proof. They’re moisture-wicking too!

8. Smooth Like Butter: Sick of chafing and discomfort? Add these buttery-soft, seamless Yogacraft leggings to your shopping cart!

9. Going Green: These fan-favorite, sheer-proof Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings are made of 79% recycled plastic bottles. You can recycle them through the site too in case you ever want a newer pair!

10. Perfect Peach: With its scrunched booty design, you’ll be looking and feeling perfectly peachy in this pair of Omkagi leggings!

11. Set of Two: We already adored these Jijivisha leggings and their ribbed waistband, but we especially love how they come with a matching sports bra too!

12. Second Skin: These Skyface leggings are so smooth and stretchy, they’ll basically feel like wearing nothing (but they won’t look like it)!

13. Deal Alert: While on sale, this popular, highly-rated pair of Gayhay leggings is under $10 — and on Amazon Prime!

14. Loving lulu: Whether you’re running or working out at a weight machine, grab a pair of these lululemon Base Pace leggings. Numerous reviewers have described them as “squat-proof”!

15. Just Breathe: These Redqneting leggings have stylish perforations for extra breathability — but the booty is opaque!

16. Microfiber Madness: When it comes to comfort, it’s hard to beat these EMEM leggings and their microfiber material!

17. Last but Not Least: Need something warm for cold-weather workouts? You won’t want to miss these Yogalicious brushed fleece leggings!

