You’re in Luck! We Found These 13 Fun Tops for St. Patrick’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Feeling lucky? St. Patrick’s Day is just a week away! It’s time to go green or prepare to get pinched. But whether you’re meeting friends at your favorite Irish pub or rewatching the classic Disney original movie The Luck of the Irish, you need to celebrate in style!
Get into the St. Patty’s spirit with this cheeky holiday clothing! It’s like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We’ll be rocking one of these tops as we perfect the art of the Irish exit… Read on to shop these sweatshirts, tees and tanks!
Lucky Sweatshirt
Designed by one of our favorite content creators Jessica Smith (a.k.a. @reefrainaria), this varsity Lucky sweatshirt is an elevated take on St. Patrick’s Day style. We’d rock this crewneck any day of the year!
Zero Lucks Given Tank
This Tipsy Elves tank is perfect for the girl who just doesn’t give a luck. This sassy tank is a guaranteed hit for St. Patty’s!
Happy Go Lucky Hoodie
This Happy Go Lucky graphic hoodie feels like an expensive designer brand! Look on the bright side in this cozy hoodie with a cheerful message.
Lucky Charms Tee
Lucky Charms — they’re magically delicious! Everyone will appreciate this retro-inspired leprechaun tee.
Feeling Lucky Sweatshirt
This Feeling Lucky sweatshirt is a street style staple! Spread all the good vibes in this classic grey crewneck.
Lucky Tee
Just my luck! This Lucky tee features a U shaped like a horseshoe and a four-leaf clover.
Four-Leaf Clover Tank Top
Covered with clovers, this buttery-soft tank top is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day!
Long-Sleeve Tie-Dye Shamrock Shirt
We’re tie-dying over this cute long-sleeve tie-dye shirt. The shamrock in the center is the cherry on top!
Shake Your Shamrocks T-Shirt
Shake your shamrocks! This playful tee pairs perfectly with a pint of beer.
Clover Halter Crop Top
Hitting the bar on St. Patty’s? This clover crop top is sultry for a night out on the town!
Shenanigans Coordinator Sweatshirt
Are you the life of the party? Then this Shenanigans Coordinator sweatshirt is calling your name!
Disney Lucky Duck Tank
Donald Duck is one lucky duck! Disney fans will adore this St. Patty’s tank.
Oh For Lucks Sake Sweatshirt
Another punny sweatshirt? Oh for lucks sake!
Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:
-
21 Zara-Style Spring Dresses to Buy ASAP — Starting at Just $21
-
Shop the 17 Most Flattering Bodysuits That Are Surprisingly Comfortable
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
-
21 Zara-Style Printed Dresses and Tops to Perfect Your Spring Wardrobe
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!