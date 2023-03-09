You’re in Luck! We Found These 13 Fun Tops for St. Patrick’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling lucky? St. Patrick’s Day is just a week away! It’s time to go green or prepare to get pinched. But whether you’re meeting friends at your favorite Irish pub or rewatching the classic Disney original movie The Luck of the Irish, you need to celebrate in style!

Get into the St. Patty’s spirit with this cheeky holiday clothing! It’s like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We’ll be rocking one of these tops as we perfect the art of the Irish exit… Read on to shop these sweatshirts, tees and tanks!

Lucky Sweatshirt

Designed by one of our favorite content creators Jessica Smith (a.k.a. @reefrainaria), this varsity Lucky sweatshirt is an elevated take on St. Patrick’s Day style. We’d rock this crewneck any day of the year!

$40.00 See It!

Zero Lucks Given Tank

This Tipsy Elves tank is perfect for the girl who just doesn’t give a luck. This sassy tank is a guaranteed hit for St. Patty’s!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See It!

Happy Go Lucky Hoodie

This Happy Go Lucky graphic hoodie feels like an expensive designer brand! Look on the bright side in this cozy hoodie with a cheerful message.

$33.00 See It!

Lucky Charms Tee

Lucky Charms — they’re magically delicious! Everyone will appreciate this retro-inspired leprechaun tee.

Was $22 On Sale: $20 You Save 9% See It!

Feeling Lucky Sweatshirt

This Feeling Lucky sweatshirt is a street style staple! Spread all the good vibes in this classic grey crewneck.

$32.00 See It!

Lucky Tee

Just my luck! This Lucky tee features a U shaped like a horseshoe and a four-leaf clover.

$18.00 See It!

Four-Leaf Clover Tank Top

Covered with clovers, this buttery-soft tank top is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See It!

Long-Sleeve Tie-Dye Shamrock Shirt

We’re tie-dying over this cute long-sleeve tie-dye shirt. The shamrock in the center is the cherry on top!

$43.00 See It!

Shake Your Shamrocks T-Shirt

Shake your shamrocks! This playful tee pairs perfectly with a pint of beer.

$30.00 See It!

Clover Halter Crop Top

Hitting the bar on St. Patty’s? This clover crop top is sultry for a night out on the town!

$26.00 See It!

Shenanigans Coordinator Sweatshirt

Are you the life of the party? Then this Shenanigans Coordinator sweatshirt is calling your name!

$24.00 See It!

Disney Lucky Duck Tank

Donald Duck is one lucky duck! Disney fans will adore this St. Patty’s tank.

$26.00 See It!

Oh For Lucks Sake Sweatshirt

Another punny sweatshirt? Oh for lucks sake!

$34.00 See It!

