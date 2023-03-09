Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Sweater Dress Is a Spring and Summer Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing about spring — just when you think it’s warm enough to frolic in flowy frocks, the forecast shows winter weather for the foreseeable future. It’s like Groundhog Day all over again! We’re dying to ditch our tight pants and finally don some breathable dresses. Feels like we’ve been in hibernation forever!

Well, we’re here to deliver good news: We just found a transitional sweater dress that will keep you warm in early spring. This mockneck midi is that rare piece that you can wear from season to season. Not only can you rock this frock year-round, you can also take it from the office to out on the town. Desk to date night! Featuring a luxe knit, this affordable essential looks so much more expensive than it is — we can’t believe it’s from Walmart! Keep scrolling to shop this dreamy dress!

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Mockneck Side Slit Midi Sweater Dress for just $30 at Walmart!

The Free Assembly Women’s Mockneck Side Slit Midi Sweater Dress is sophisticated yet subtly sultry. The side slit offers just a hint of skin while also allowing for flexible movement. We love that the silhouette sculpts our shape without exposing imperfections. And the knit fabric is comfy and cozy!

Available in a gorgeous green, vibrant yellow/orange and basic black, this midi dress truly is a wardrobe must-have. For work, we’d suggest teaming this frock with flats and a fitted blazer or cropped cardigan. Need a dressy-casual look for the daytime? Style this sweater dress with white sneakers or sandals! And for a night out, throw on some heels and add a leather jacket.

Get the Free Assembly Women’s Mockneck Side Slit Midi Sweater Dress for just $30 at Walmart!

This beautiful dress may be brand new this season, but so many shoppers are already smitten! One customer gushed, “Great quality, beautiful saturated color. Will be a staple for spring and summer.” Another reviewer said, “I wanted a fitted dress that could grow with me in my pregnancy and this delivered! It arrived super quickly. The color is more vibrant than I expected and the knit has a nice weight to it. It feels roomy, yet fitted and I can’t wait to wear it out!” Hot mama alert!

If you’ve been searching for a versatile frock that fits like a glove, then look no further! This mockneck midi sweater dress is the perfect piece for any spring situation.

See It! Get the Free Assembly Women’s Mockneck Side Slit Midi Sweater Dress for just $30 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Free Assembly here and shop all other dresses from Walmart here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!