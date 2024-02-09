Stay Connected Like A Star For Less With TextNow Flexible Data Plans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The world’s biggest celebrities always seem to have their phones in their hands wherever they’re photographed as they keep their millions of social media followers updated, but for people without a Hollywood budget, TextNow recently announced unlimited flexible data plans.

From the Kardashian/Jenner clan to Drake, to Kevin Hart, to J. Lo, celebrities are snapped by neighborhood paparazzi and red carpet photographers checking their phones, taking selfies, and posting on social media at all times.

But for everyday people and the rising stars and influencers of tomorrow, the data required to build a social media following can be expensive, especially in the current economic climate, where a majority of consumers report feeling the pinch of inflation.

TextNow is the leading mobile app offering free wireless and WiFi-enabled phone service in the U.S., allowing users to make unlimited nationwide calls and texts for free.

Now, the company is offering unlimited flexible data plans that allow users to pay only for the data they need, while still enjoying free talk and text on a 5G network.

Given that 75% of Americans rely on Wi-Fi for at least half their data usage, TextNow says its flexible data plans give consumers the power, for the first time, to only pay for the data they consume.

Users can purchase unlimited data day passes for $4.99 or unlimited data monthly passes for $39.99, allowing them to stay connected without hidden fees, extra charges, or rigid long-term contracts.

TextNow says the new plans have proven popular with consumers, showcasing strong demand for a flexible approach to mobile connectivity. During the beta launch, an impressive 68% of users who initially purchased a data pass returned within 30 days for another.

“You come to TextNow so you can get a free talk and text plan that you can use outside of WiFi and on WiFi,” said TextNow CEO Derek Ting. “But we’re not done. The next frontier for us is we want to make mobile internet free.”



TMX contributed to this story.