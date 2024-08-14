Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re still enjoying the summer sun, it’s time to start planning what your fall wardrobe will give. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, opting for pieces that you wear throughout the summer to fall transition and well into the frigid cold-weather months is essential. Moreover, Chelsea booties are a versatile, easy footwear option we’re sure you’ll love! We found the cutest Chelsea booties you’ll want to live in for the rest of the year — and they’re $80 now at DSW!

These Steve Madden Honored Chelsea Booties are stylish enough to become a closet staple for any girl — seriously! They feature a suede upper and have a 2.4” stacked heel to add some height to your looks. Also, they have a round-toe design and have a lightly padded footbed for extra comfort.

Get the Steve Madden Honored Chelsea Bootie for $80 (was $100) at DSW!

To style these boots, you can pair them with jeans and a cute, flouncy blouse for a sleek, elevated ensemble. Or, you can team them with a flowy dress that shows your knack for juxtaposing fabrics and textures. Further, these boots come in three neutral colors and have a 6 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and going over these boots, a happy DSW reviewer noted, “A standard chestnut boot for the fall. You can dress it up or dress it down with the boot heel height. I like how the rubber sole is a neutral color and not black or a different color.”

Another reviewer added, “I find them easy to wear and a little lighter than pictured. I am very happy with them and their quality.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile, chunky pair of boots to wear during the summer-to-fall transition and well into the cold-weather months, these Steve Madden Chelsea booties could help!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Steve Madden here, and don’t forget to scope out the DSW sale section for more great finds!