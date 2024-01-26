Snag This Adorably Petite Strathberry Pouch for 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have a huge purse? It might be time to downgrade and use something that’s a little more casual. If you’re like some of Us and go everywhere with that big bag slung around your shoulder, you might try something a little different one day: a tiny bag!

Okay, we know what you’re thinking, though. A tiny bag? How will it fit everything? What will you wear? Here’s the blunt truth: It won’t. And it doesn’t matter what you wear! The tiny bag we have in mind is all about keeping things cute, and sometimes, you just need to carry the most bare essentials and call it a day. You’ll still look cute either way, too.

If you’re picking up what we’re putting down, fantastic. You’re going to want to high tail it over to Strathberry to get an eyeful of one of the most adorably small bags ever and grab yours right now while it’s on sale!

Get the Lana Osette Pouch for just $153 at Strathberry! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Lana Osette Pouch is a small, sleek bag that comes in a variety of colors, with a drawstring closure that features the Strathberry bar closure and a thin leather strap. You can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody purse. But no matter how you wear it, it looks absolutely chic and fabulous, given its handmade, real leather construction.

What can you carry inside? Plenty of things, including your smartphone and some tablets, lipstick, a mirror, other makeup and toiletries, and your wallet. It’s a pouch that opens up and closes via drawstring, after all, so there’s plenty more room than you might think for your belongings. It just helps you cut down on all the extraneous things you don’t need! It’s time to give your back a break.

Best of all, you can save 40% off on the bag right now, making it just $153 from $255. That’s not something you want to lose out on.

This is the kind of bag that wouldn’t be out of place at an award show if you planned on using it as a clutch. Or when you’re on vacation and you don’t want to carry too much. Free yourself of all the extra junk you really don’t need to take everywhere and start planning your day with this beautifully simplistic bag. You’ll end up loving it, and you’ll have an adorable new bag, too.

