Looking sharp has taken on a whole new meaning over the past few years. Fashion has evolved to weave those sharp edges into a variety of designs, from angular hems to spiked jewelry. Our favorite sharp iteration happens to be in footwear — in the form of pointed-toe shoes. While pointed-toe shoes are nothing new, the angled aesthetic has been one of fall’s biggest trends. But what sets it apart from other trends is it will truly never go out of style. Once you add a pair (or two) to your wardrobe, they will be in rotation for years.

N0w is the perfect time to up your shoe game with some cutting edge styles. When it comes to shoe shopping, we rely on Zappos to bring us some of the top styles at affordable prices. After sifting through thousands of options on the site, we found the six best pointed-toe designs that will suit every style. With any of these, you’ll be the sharpest-dressed person in town!

Sam Edelman Bianca Sling Shoes

Think sling-back pumps are outdated and stuffy? This style from Sam Edelman will convince you otherwise. The pointed toe serves major girl-boss energy, yet they’re extremely comfortable (blisters? don’t know ’em). Plus, they come in 13 eye-catching hues ranging from classic black to vibrant rose quartz.

$140.00 See it!

Schutz Kala Shoes

Similar to the mullet hair style, this bootie-clog hybrid is business in the front and party in the back thanks to the sharp toe design, ankle cuff and open-heel design.

$158.00 See it!

Steve Madden Lavan Boots

Strut though the season in style with these black knee high boots which will quickly become a closet staple. The pointed toe makes them look more polished, and you won’t have to worry about your feet getting sore because of the modest 2.5-inch kitten heel.

$180.00 See it!

Naturalizer Kristin Flats

There’s no denying that ballet flats are everywhere this season. Although some round-toed designs can look juvenile, the pointed toe on this pair refines the entire look. For a pop of color, we suggest opting for the lavender suede option.

$87.00 See it!

Massimo Matteo Pointy Toe Pump 17

TLDR: No shoe collection is complete without a quality pair of pointy toe pumps!

$99.00 See it!

Cole Haan Piper Mule

Mules are one of the most versatile shoes around. They can be worn to the office, out on dates or even for casual strolls. Invest in a great leather pair — like this one from Cole Haan — and you’ll be set for years.

$100.00 See it!

