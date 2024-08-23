Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s safe to say that the weather has been a little unpredictable this summer. From back-to-back heatwaves to chilly temps and day-long downpours, it’s been hard to figure out the best way to dress for the weather. Now that summer is ending and fall is quickly approaching, it’s important to stock up on rainy day essentials like rain jackets, umbrellas and rain boots to stay dry.

Related: 15 Earth Tone-Colored Fashion Finds for a Sleek, Sophisticated Fall Wardrobe When it comes to fall fashion, the more toned down and demure your outfit’s color scheme, the better. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, earth-tone-colored fashion finds can help you look polished and sophisticated without doing too much — we’re obsessed! From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there is a versatile earth-tone-colored […]

Rainy day gear doesn’t have to be boring or stuffy. There are stylish pieces that look like trendy boots and sneakers. If you’re looking to get ahead start on rainy day weather prep, you don’t want to miss this list of stylish and cute rainy day essentials.

Umbrellas

1. Our Absolute Favorite: More than 20,000 shoppers purchased this oversized umbrella in the past month. Shoppers love the easy open and close feature and the durable fiberglass frame — was $30, now just $27!

2. Bestseller: Not only does this bestselling umbrella protect against rain, but it protects against harmful sun rays up to 20 UPF — was $30, now just $17!

3. Compact Cutie: This pink umbrella is small enough to stash in your desk or work bag — $20!

4. Drip-Free: There’s nothing worse than getting wet while using an umbrella. This large umbrella has a double canopy to ensure you stay dry — $18!

5. Colorful Options: You can snag this compact umbrella in so many fun shades — $18!

Rain Shoes and Boots

6. Protective Gear: Things get super-slippery when it rains. These over-the-knee boots have anti-slip traction to provide stability — $24!

7. Fashionable Serve: No one would be able to tell these Chelsea boots are actually rain boots because they’re so stylish — was $47, now just $27!

8. It-Girl Boot: Hunter rain boots are classic rainy gear essentials. These navy blue boots have a chic platform for an additional boost — was $115, now just $88!

9. Sneaker Slay: Do you love low-rise sneakers? These pretty pink rain boots look just like trendy low-tops that we love — $34!

10. Major Savings: Sperry is known for its iconic loafers, but the brand has equally impressed rain boots. You can combat cold and swet weather courtesy of the brand’s waterproof saltwater boots! — was $110, now just $39!

Rain Jackets

11. Biker Babe: This bestselling jacket comes in a reflective color ideal for cyclists and runners — was $60, now just $54!

12. Easy Breezy: You don’t have to worry about this pink raincoach weighing you down. It’s lightweight and waterproof so you’ll stay dry! — $37!

13. Perfect Poncho: Polka dots adds a fun touch to this navy blue poncho — was $18, now just $13!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Mellow Yellow: This fun yellow jacket left skeptical shoppers impressed — was $50, now just $46!