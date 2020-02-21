These Superga Espadrille Sneakers Are the Best of Both Beach and City

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all have a basic idea in our mind when we think of sneakers. Casual shoes with laces, usually pretty comfortable, all just about the same. Or are they? Clearly it goes past that — because brands like Superga are constantly innovating to come up with new and exciting styles!

Superga, beloved by so many celebs including Duchess Kate, has done it once again. Do you crave city life? Or do you wish you were strolling along a boardwalk by the beach? Wish you could have the best of both worlds, but know it doesn’t really work like that? Well, when it comes to footwear, it does!

Get the Superga 2730 Cotropew sneaker for just $89 at Zappos!

They’re canvas speakers. They’re espadrilles. They’re both! These shoes feature Superga’s famous platform midsole, which is iconic enough on its own, but it’s actually wrapped in raffia — giving it that beachy vibe of warm, white sands and clear ocean waters. That canvas upper though? So city-slick — a street style must. Having both in one shoe? Obsessed!

Reviewers say these shoes are “great quality” and “so cute and comfy” even right out of the box. Even without socks on, one shopper reported no blisters at all. Sneakers are supposed to be the most comfortable shoes, and we just do not find it acceptable when any of them feature a painful break-in period. These sneakers, however, have passed the test with flying colors!

Get the Superga 2730 Cotropew sneaker for just $89 at Zappos!

Speaking of colors, this sneaker comes in two, though with three variations. There’s a pretty, pale pink version that’s sending our heart aflutter — but if you want to go down a slightly more classic route, you can always opt for the crisp white. See how the lace eyelets are made of metal? This is where that varying factor comes in. You can choose the white either with silvertone or goldtone eyelets!

This breathable sneaker has a tag logo on the upper and another stamping the back of the midsole. As we mentioned above, you’ll also find laces, which you’ll notice are the same color of their corresponding upper. Rounding out the details are a soft lining on the inside as well as a textured rubber outsole.

Even though these sneakers are noticeably unique, they offer just as much versatility as any other pair, the raffia acting as a neutral. In fact, wearing these sneakers with your current favorite outfit might just make you love your look even more. Try them with denim cut-offs and a sleeveless top, or even with wide leg culottes and a fitted turtleneck while the weather is still on the chillier side. Just make sure you grab your size before it’s gone so you can see what all of these potential outfits look like in action!

Get the Superga 2730 Cotropew sneaker for just $89 at Zappos!

Not your style? Check out more from Superga here and other sneakers and athletic shoes available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!