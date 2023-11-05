Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“I’ll just grab myself a little treat.” We’ve all said it. And we’re definitely not against it! The problem that often arises, however, is when those “little treats” are less of actual treats and more of a constant throughout the day.

If you have a serious sweet tooth and deal with intense sugar cravings, it might be hard to find a solution. Eating too many sweets could lead to numerous health problems and an overall sluggish feeling. But sugar-free snacks are so unsatisfying! And the cravings don’t just go away because we want them to.

Need a complete and total reset? How about taking just two weeks to find freedom from sugar cravings? This reset kit is quick — and unbelievably easy!

Get the Sweetkick 14-Day Sugar Reset for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This 14-Day Reset is almost like a sugar detox or cleanse. It’s designed to help you cut out excess sugar and control cravings for sweets, giving you back control and confidence. Each Reset box comes with two types of products. First is the Body Balance Powder.

The Body Balance Powder is made with vitamins, minerals and a proprietary prebiotic fiber blend. It’s non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and, of course, sugar-free. It may help support healthy glucose levels, which may seriously help reduce sugar cravings. Simply mix one packet into 8-12oz of water each morning for two weeks. This is available unflavored or in a strawberry lemonade variety!

The second product in the box is the Sugar Control Tablets, which are vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free and caffeine-free. They have a cool peppermint flavor and an even cooler effect on your tastebuds. They’re formulated to manage cravings by temporarily eliminating your ability to taste sweetness!

Pop a tablet into your mouth and let it fully dissolve on your tongue. This should suppress sweetness for up to an hour, helping your cravings pass more easily. Take one every three to four hours or just ahead of when your cravings usually strike, such as before dessert or “little treat” time.

You’ll receive 48 tablets total, but they come in smaller packs of eight, making them easier to transport around throughout the day. Told you it was easy!

