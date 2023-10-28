Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Staying fit when the weather turns cold is an annual struggle. Our motivation to leave the house drops down, down, down, and the holiday season means lots of sweets are coming our way. Plus, when it’s freezing outside, a warm, comforting food or drink is more appealing than a cold salad or protein shake.

This is why we highly recommend picking up a cleansing tea for fall and winter. It might just be that extra boost you need to burn fat. And who doesn’t love a hot cup of tea around this time of year? This two-step system is even on sale right now!

This detox system contains two 100% natural tea blends. Each serving is pre-measured and placed into a biodegradable, pyramid-style tea bag, keeping things easy and convenient. First up is the Morning Boost Tea, which is designed to provide you with a “steady and organic boost of energy throughout the day.”

This tea features gorgeous ingredients like ginger root, lotus leaves, green tea and oolong tea. It may help boost metabolism, suppress your appetite, stimulate your immune system and more!

Second is the Night Cleanse Tea, a blend of ingredients including pu-erh tea, peppermint and rose petals to help gently regulate bowel movements, improve regularity, promote proper digestion and reduce bloating. The soothing flavor may help you wind down for bed too!

This non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan tea system does not require any special culinary skill to perfect. It’s just like brewing any other cup of tea. Steep each bag in hot water for three to five minutes before drinking, then discard!

To properly utilize this 14-day system, you’ll want to drink the Morning Boost Tea every day upon waking up while saving the Night Cleanse Tea for every other night before bed. That’s why the bag is smaller! Following this system is how you should achieve the most balanced, comfortable, effective cleanse!

