Summer is the perfect time to travel. Its also the best time to snag some serious deals on Amazon thanks to all the Prime Day 2024 deals.Whether you’re a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, having the right luggage can make all the difference in your journey. From carry-ons to checked bags and complete luggage sets, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to upgrade your travel gear. Yes, even your carry-ons, because who wants to lose all that makeup?
Whether you’re taking a weekend getaway or flying cross-country to see the sights, you won’t want to miss these Amazon Prime Day deals on luggage. That’s why we’re here to help you find the perfect companion for your next adventure. Check out our picks for the best luggage, carry-on, checked bags, and luggage set Prime Day deals below.
Best Prime Day Deals on Luggage With Carry-Ons, Checked Bags, and Luggage Sets
- Bric’s 28″ Expandable Spinner Suitcase – just $207!
- Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage – just $94!
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage – just $150!
- Travelpro Softside Expandable Upright Luggage – just $179!
- U.S. Traveler Rio Lightweight Carry-On Suitcase – just $35!
- Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage – just $137!
- Samsonite Virtuosa Collection Carry-On – just $142!
- Rockland Hardside Expandable Luggage – just $61!
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Lightweight Hardshell Spinner Luggage – just $69!
- Vera Bradley Cotton Grand Weekender Bag – just $78!
- Briggs & Riley Underseat Cabin Bag – just $289!
- Thule Chasm Carry On – just $250!
- Travelpro Maxlite Softside Rolling Underseat Tote – just $110!
- Samsonite Carry-On Spinner – just $102!
- Traveler’s Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Luggage – just $73!
