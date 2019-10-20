



As the temperatures begin to drop, we have to face the facts that our skin will inevitably suffer from the winter chill. The new season comes with an entirely different set of epidermis issues that we have to deal with. As such, we need to update our bathroom cabinets accordingly — with products to help us combat these common problems.

Luckily for Us, one of our favorite and celeb-revered skincare brands, Tatcha, is having an incredible sale to help us prep for the incoming frigid season. Right now, they’re offering shoppers 20% off sitewide by applying the code FRIENDS19 at checkout as a part of their Friends & Family sale event. These major discounts only happen a handful of times per year, so take advantage of this discount while you can!

To help you out with your shopping, we’ve listed a number of bestselling products that can help you tackle some of the most prevalent skin issues that we experience during the winter. But you’ll want to act fast — this sale only runs through October 20, 2019!

1. Redness and Irritation

One of the most common problems that we experience in the fall and winter is redness and other types of irritation. This intensely hydrating cream is the solution to that problem, as it can help heal the skin and soothe it to restore its natural balance. Plus, it’s been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, so you know this product is legit!

See it: Get The Indigo Cream Soothing Skin Protectant (originally $85) on sale for just $68 using promo code FRIENDS19 at checkout at Tatcha for a limited time!

2. Dry and Flaky Skin

Dryness is another common problem that we encounter during the colder months of the year — particularly around the ultra-sensitive eye area. The skin around the eyes require special attention, and this silky cream is just the product to use. With the help of Japanese White Peony, this eye cream can support the skin’s ability to seal in moisture. Plus, it also has anti-aging properties to boot!

See it: Get The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream (originally $60) on sale for just $48 using promo code FRIENDS19 at checkout at Tatcha for a limited time!

3. Unwanted Breakouts and Acne Prevention

Unfortunately, some of us experience breakouts — even in the winter! But the problem with most products that treat and prevent acne is that they dry out the skin, which is a recipe for disaster. However, this exfoliant formula is designed to be gentle and help reduce the appearance of breakouts without stripping the skin of its moisture.

See it: Get The Rice Polish: Gentle Foaming Enzyme Powder (originally $65) on sale for just $52 using promo code FRIENDS19 at checkout at Tatcha for a limited time!

4. Skin Dullness

The dryness that we experience during the winter can frequently result in dull-looking skin. We want our complexion to look radiant year-round, which is why we turn to serums to help us out! This one enlists the help of vitamin C, which when applied topically can give your skin the glow it deserves — even if it is snowy outside.

See it: Get the Violet-C Brightening Serum (originally $88) on sale for just $70 using promo code FRIENDS19 at checkout at Tatcha for a limited time!

