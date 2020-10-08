How Hailey Baldwin Regrew Her Over-Plucked Eyebrows

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the biggest beauty concerns out there? The state of our eyebrows. Honestly, we all kind of screwed ourselves over with the order of the trends. Why would we make skinny brows such a thing first and then switch to a fuller look, knowing full well we’d over-plucked our brows to the point of no return?

Many people who fell victim to the skinny brow trend have compensated by buying eyebrow pencils and spending time filling their brows in every day. Others have tried fancy eyebrow serums, but that’s a lot of money to spend on something that may not even have an effect. There is, however, one more method out there. It’s affordable, it’s easy and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is one of many famous fans of the technique!

Bieber recently spoke to Elle about her beauty secrets, and she revealed that castor oil has been a huge help for her: “When I was a teenager, I plucked my eyebrows really badly. I went through that phase where I thought a thin eyebrow was the way to go. So after I went through that, I let them grow in thick and not really have a shape. Once they came back in, I started slowly getting them shaped. I do think castor oil does help them to grow. When I was trying to get them to grow back in, I put castor oil on them every night.”

Since Bieber hasn’t specified her favorite brand, which castor oil should you get? This Sky Organics one was an obvious choice once we began our search. It’s 100% pure and cold-pressed with no added ingredients, fragrance, alcohols, chemicals or preservatives, and it’s even vegan and cruelty-free. It’s also a number one bestseller on Amazon with an astonishing amount of reviews!

This castor oil, which comes in a big, long-lasting bottle, is a natural source of fatty acids that may totally transform your brows, lashes and hair. It claims to condition, strengthen, add fullness and promote growth. To use it on your brows, just take one to two drops on your finger or a cotton swab, wipe off the excess and swipe over brows nightly. Do the same for your lashes, sticking with a cotton swab and lightly brushing it over your lash line. As for saving thinning, brittle hair, apply the oil like a scalp mask, letting it sit for a little before a shower and shampoo!

Considering how amazing Bieber’s brows always look, we 100% trust her recommendation. It’s time to kick early 2000s brows out of the current decade, and this castor oil is going to be our secret weapon!

