Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re majorly looking forward to the US Open — the prelims have begun but the tournament starts on August 26. Whether you’re attending the actual event or watching from home, one question comes to mind: “What should I wear?”

If you followed the release of Challengers, you know Zendaya dressed to impress during the movie’s press tour. Every red carpet look the Euphoria actress wore stole the show as she rocked tennis-inspired ensembles and even shoes (remember the stilettos with tennis ball heels)? We want the same type of vibe for our own wardrobe, so we picked out fashion statement pieces ready for the US Open and beyond.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body It’s hard to go anywhere IRL or scroll on social media without seeing someone in a tenniscore-inspired outfit. Frankly, we’re happy the sportswear trend is having such a big moment, especially after Zendaya‘s iconic Challengers press run. This trend doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere anytime soon. If you want to try your hand at […]

We’ve rounded up the best tenniscore fashion pieces for on and off the court below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us