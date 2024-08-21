Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We’re majorly looking forward to the US Open — the prelims have begun but the tournament starts on August 26. Whether you’re attending the actual event or watching from home, one question comes to mind: “What should I wear?”
If you followed the release of Challengers, you know Zendaya dressed to impress during the movie’s press tour. Every red carpet look the Euphoria actress wore stole the show as she rocked tennis-inspired ensembles and even shoes (remember the stilettos with tennis ball heels)? We want the same type of vibe for our own wardrobe, so we picked out fashion statement pieces ready for the US Open and beyond.
We’ve rounded up the best tenniscore fashion pieces for on and off the court below:
- Attraco Women’s Tennis Dress: This tennis dress is absolutely made for tenniscore. You can pair it with your favorite sneakers and put your hair in a ponytail.
- More To Come Alisa Top: This More to Come top‘s aesthetics make it perfect for on and off the court.
- Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit Skirt: A sweater-knit skirt for the summer? Groundbreaking. We’d totally add on a sweater vest too to perfect the outfit.
- GapHeritage Denim Mini Dress: You can dress to impress the crowd wearing this denim dress.
- Open Edit Tailored Long Vest: You can give off rich auntie vibes with this long vest.
- lululemon Varsity Scoop-Neck Cropped Tennis Tank Top: Pair this tank top with your favorite high-waisted jeans and white sneakers.
- Quince Poplin Boxy Short Sleeve Shirt: This shirt has an oversized fit and a crisp pointed collar. It also comes in three colors.
- Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Outfit: This two-piece outfit from Amazon is on sale for $48.
- Sam Edelman Simone Sneakers: The shoes complete the look. You can grab these Sam Edelman sneakers that scream “tenniscore.”
- J.Crew Pintuck Midi Dress: This elegant dress will turn heads as soon as you enter Arthur Ashe Stadium.
- Cugoao Tennis Dress: This tennis dress has built-in shorts and pockets to help you stay comfortable all day.
- Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane Flats: Katie Holmes brought the summer shoe trend back to life; you can rock these ballet flats into fall.
- Abociw Two-Piece Tennis Set: A two-piece tennis skirt set is suitable for both the gym and the tennis court.
- Mango Contrast V-neck Vest: You can layer so many shirts under this V-neck vest.