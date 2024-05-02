Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but getting dressed for work is so easy for Us in the winter. Throwing on layers of warm fabrics is like second nature, largely because there are no worries about violating your job’s dress code. Things get a little tricky as the weather warms up each spring. Now, you have to consider putting together stylish outfits that won’t stick to you in the heat with chic shirts, shorts, and dresses that won’t get you written up by HR.

Luckily, there are so many viral style trends that you can wear to work in the spring and summer. Rich mom style is all about flowy trousers while airy skirts channel office siren style. If you’re feeling inspired by the revival of tenniscore fashion — courtesy of Challengers star Zendaya —, you’re in luck! Get ready to serve a fierce look in this stunning polo work dress.

Get the Meroketty Polo V-Neck Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Meroketty’s Polo V-Neck Dress knocks summer workwear out of the park. The collared neckline and button-front detailing make it look like you’re heading to the tennis court. The ribbed knit fabric, subtle fishtail skirt pleats, and midi-length silhouette make it an office-approved slay. It’s made from butter-soft fabric that’s elastic and lightweight, making it slimming and breathable, two huge pluses for warm weather.

You’ll look like you walked straight off a runway regardless of how you rock this dress. It’s just that refined. Style it with dainty jewelry, a crossbody handbag, and flat sandals for more casual work environments. Are you leading a team meeting anytime soon? Team it with a blazer and open-toe heels or chunky mules. You can wear it when you’re off the clock too. It looks fab with canvas sneakers, a denim jacket, and oversized hoops.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this stunning find. [The dress is] so much lovelier than expected. [It’s] clingy in the right places but not too tight,” one reviewer shared. “The material has heft and drapes well, and the white edging on the black looks classy and expensive.” Another shopper shared similar sentiments. “This dress is my favorite now,” another customer began before adding, “The quality, the look of it, and the price all together make a perfect piece.”

Are you dreaming of bringing tenniscore style into the office? Snag this v-neck polo work dress!

