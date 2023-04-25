Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We take our skincare routines pretty seriously, but we also try to enjoy the process. Each step in our self-care ritual is purposeful, so we seek out only the best of the best products which will help Us shine. When they’re also aesthetically pleasing on the vanity, it’s an added bonus!

You’ll score the best of both worlds with this serum from The Crème Shop that we’re currently obsessed with. It’s released as part of a special Hello Kitty collab, so the packaging is too cute for words — and the formula has some seriously amazing benefits which may help your complexion glow!

Get The Crème Shop x Hello Kitty Apple Essence Serum for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Quite frankly, this serum is a multi-tasking force to be reckoned with. The star of the show in the formula is apple extract, which can benefit your skin in two major ways. Its high levels of antioxidants can protect your barrier from air pollution and other free radicals, which promotes skin elasticity and leaves you looking smooth. Apple extract can also work as a gentle exfoliant to promote anti-aging and brighten up your complexion in the process!

The ceramides which are also infused into the serum give your skin the daily hydration it needs so you’re looking supple and fresh around the clock. Best of all, this is the type of moisture that’s designed to last! If you have dry skin, you’ll certainly score ample benefits from adding this serum into the mix.

Aside from the specs, the packaging of this product makes it totally swoon-worthy. How adorable will it look in your bathroom? Even in the serum itself, there are tiny multi-colored beads which appear to resemble confetti. Reviewers who are devoted Hello Kitty fans decided to buy this serum based on looks alone, and then discovered just how amazing it is for their skin. Everything about this just works, and we’re sold — also, talk about a fantastic gift for the Hello Kitty lover in your life!

