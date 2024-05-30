Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t yet added retinol to your skincare routine, let this serve as your sign from the skincare gods to add it to your arsenal. Not only is it a favorite of most dermatologists for its anti-aging and acne-reducing abilities, it’s also constantly raved about by shoppers for its transformative benefits. However, knowing that there are thousands of retinol serums on Amazon, it can be hard to decide on just one. Save yourself the search time and go straight to The Ordinary’s Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum, which is only $10.

Like many other of The Ordinary’s products, this serum is so straightforward and to the point that its ingredients are listed in the title and right on the front of the packaging. No searching around marketing jargon — it truly has retinol 1% in squalane, as well as rosemary, aiming to smooth fine lines, hydrate the skin and soothe irritation as well. It’s a lightweight and gentle formula, so it quickly absorbs into the skin and works on all skin types as well.

Get ​The Ordinary’s Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The power-packed formula and low price are major pros to this serum, but how do Amazon shoppers really feel about it? Well, the numbers don’t lie. It’s clearly a necessity in the routine of thousands of shoppers considering the fact that over 10,000 bottles of it were purchased last month. But that’s not all. Over 8,700 customers have left it a five-star rating, and there are many literal glowing reviews as well

In short, this 65-year-old shopper said that the serum is simply “wonderful.” They said that they started getting wrinkles on the side of the face they sleep on and that this serum “eliminated them in a matter of days.”

Need further proof? This shopper listed off a litany of benefits to this product such as “younger looking skin” and that the 1.01 oz bottle “lasts a good while.” They said that after a week of consistent use their “fine lines and crow’s feet really started to fade” and after a month, they’re “barely visible.”

The proof is in the pudding (and the shopper reviews) that this affordable retinol serum can be just as — if not more — effective than luxury ones. If you’re new to retinol, we recommend skipping the fancy and overpriced serums and going for this $10 version instead.

See it: Get ​The Ordinary’s Retinol 1% in Squalane Serum for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

