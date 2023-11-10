Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Meet the greatest purchase I’ve ever made (besides my dog): Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700. These have introduced me to the sweet sound of silence and the intimate vibes of Taylor’s Versions — one release after another — thanks to high-fidelity audio. Although the cost is high, it’s far cheaper than a series of therapy sessions to prevent you from losing your mind in a high-stress environment.
You see, I live in a city that never sleeps — a.k.a. New York — and when it comes to sounds, well, they never sleep either. In the morning, it’s the trash pickup, recycling and street sweeping; at night, it’s the surround sound of cyclists and horn honkers who believe the longer they lay on their horn, the greater their reward is in heaven.
Along with these chaotic sounds, I live in a 600-square-foot one-bedroom apartment with no door. It’s important to note that because my husband and I work from home — along with a dog who snores. The need for 11 customizable levels of noise cancellation is clutch and allows me to control the world around me: truly a gift from above… or at least from Bose. I’d say my tolerance for noise is higher than most, but this summer, I reached my breaking point. Listening to yet another work call from the bedroom, I realized these headphones were my salvation and the key to keeping our marriage together. And I’m not the only one who needs a little peace and quiet, one happy reviewer said, “Just flew a round-trip flight both with crying babies, but I didn’t hear a thing with these versus my old pair. Amazing product!” She was very impressed, adding that they are “spectacular.” If you were a lucky passenger on this flight, you probably already ordered a pair.
I purchased them in luxe silver, but they also come in matte black and look sleek no matter what shade you select. When they arrived, I was pleased they came pre-charged in a black case with an audio cable, USB-C charging cable and quick start guide so I could take it for a spin ASAP. The soft, plush leather ear cushions were so comfortable, I could wear them for hours without any tight squeezing or irritation around my head as I typed away in bliss.
The battery life is phenomenal, lasting up to 20 hours, and it only takes 15 minutes to get a two-hour charge in a pinch. Bluetooth pairs seamlessly with two devices simultaneously so that you can hop from your phone to your laptop without interruption. I can make calls in the noisiest places because six microphones work together to mute sound around me, while four others suppress disruptive noises surrounding me — such as jackhammers, screaming babies and one dearly beloved co-worker. As if you needed one more reason to buy these headphones, the life-changing device is on sale and may be the ticket to keeping your relationship together while providing the clear, high-quality sound you deserve.
