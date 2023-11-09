15 Absolutely Adorable Gifts for Young Girls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you enjoy gift-giving. There’s something so gratifying about watching your loved ones unwrap a gift and get excited about it. Shopping for adult women turning milestone ages can be fun, but that fun can transition into a bit of anxiety when it comes to birthday gifts for young girls. You want to find a gift they will adore — but where do you start?

Young girls have many hobbies, so paying attention to what they enjoy the most can help simplify the process. Whether she’s obsessed with making TikTok videos or lives in her gaming chair, finding gifts which focus on her interests is a sure way to give the best birthday present ever. Additionally, you want to opt for a gift which doesn’t leave too much of a mess for the parents to clean up.

From gifts that pamper a princess, to novels that bookworms will devour, we’ve rounded up the most adorable gifts for young girls on Amazon. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Twinkle Star Kids Bed Canopy Give the birthday girl’s bedroom an upgrade with this lacey ruffle canopy. The regal gift can give her bed a royal touch or serve as the perfect accessory for her reading nook. $17.99 See it!

Bryte All-Inclusive My Unicorn Fairy Garden Kit Does the little lady have a blossoming green thumb? She’ll love this unicorn fairy garden kit! $27.99 See it!

Sonneten Kids Microphone This gift is ideal for birthday girls who can’t get enough of karaoke. They can even take their love for singing on the road! $19.99 See it!

Axirata 600+PCS Fashion Design Kit Do you have a budding fashion designer in your life? If so, you need to check out this 600-piece set. Along with four mannequins, this gift set features clothing templates, a water-soluble pen, fashion designer sketchbooks and fabric and accessories to create their own attire. $39.99 See it!

Yonanas Soft Serve Marker This dairy-free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker is too sweet. This easy-to-use dessert maker transforms frozen fruit to soft serve or sorbet-like treats! $49.99 See it!

ZIUMIER Z20 White Gaming Headset This gift’s for the gamers! The birthday girl will be glued to her chair once she unwraps this noise-canceling gaming headset. $29.99 See it!

Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Treat the birthday girl to a touch of glam. This tiny initial pendant neck is a cute accessory the birthday girl won’t want to take off. $13.99 See it!

Movo Tripod Vlog Kit V7 Is the birthday girl always tuned into the latest TikTok trends? Help her content creation dreams come true with this vlogging kit. Just make sure you get her parent’s approval first! $89.95 See it!

I IHAYNER Leather Backpack Make sure the birthday girl heads to school in style courtesy of this bow tie backpack. This dainty leather purse is the perfect accessory for all of her outfits! $23.99 See it!

ESOXOFFORE Instant Print Camera The lucky recipient will have memories of her birthday forever, thanks to this instant print camera. $39.99 See it!

Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle Bring a little bling to her go-to water bottle. This arts and crafts kit features sparkly rhinestone and glitter gemstone stickers! $14.99 See it!

YOFUN Make Your Own Unicorn Night Light If the birthday princess is afraid of the dark, she’ll be stoked to see this gift. She can create her very own unicorn night light! $15.98 See it!

LJZJ Pink Piggy Bank It’s never too early to start practicing healthy financial habits. Treat the birthday girl to an electronic money-safe bank. $17.99 See it!

Girls Are Amazing Book Remind the birthday girl just how amazing she is with this inspiring book! It features exciting short stories about love, self-awareness and courage. $12.55 See it!

CASETiFY Impact iPhone Case This gift is just as cute as it is useful. It features military-grade drop protection and an adorable depiction of the iconic Powerpuff Girls. $72.00 See it!

