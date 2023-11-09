Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Absolutely Adorable Gifts for Young Girls

By
Gifts for young women
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you enjoy gift-giving. There’s something so gratifying about watching your loved ones unwrap a gift and get excited about it. Shopping for adult women turning milestone ages can be fun, but that fun can transition into a bit of anxiety when it comes to birthday gifts for young girls. You want to find a gift they will adore — but where do you start?

Young girls have many hobbies, so paying attention to what they enjoy the most can help simplify the process. Whether she’s obsessed with making TikTok videos or lives in her gaming chair, finding gifts which focus on her interests is a sure way to give the best birthday present ever. Additionally, you want to opt for a gift which doesn’t leave too much of a mess for the parents to clean up.

From gifts that pamper a princess, to novels that bookworms will devour, we’ve rounded up the most adorable gifts for young girls on Amazon. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!

Twinkle Star Kids Bed Canopy

Twinkle Star Kids Netting Princess Bed Canopy 3 Layers Lace Ruffle Dome for Baby, Girls (Pink)
Twinkle Star
Give the birthday girl’s bedroom an upgrade with this lacey ruffle canopy. The regal gift can give her bed a royal touch or serve as the perfect accessory for her reading nook.
$17.99
See it!

Bryte All-Inclusive My Unicorn Fairy Garden Kit

Bryte All-Inclusive My Unicorn Fairy Garden Kit with Fairy Lights & More | Grow Your Own Garden & Play | Great Birthday Gift, DIY Science Kit, STEM Activities, Arts and Crafts for Kids Aged 8-12 Years
BRYTE
Does the little lady have a blossoming green thumb? She’ll love this unicorn fairy garden kit!
$27.99
See it!

Sonneten Kids Microphone

Sonneten Kids Microphones for Singing Wireless Handheld Microphones & Music Player/Speaker w/ 5 Voice Changers Echo Volume Recording Function for Birthday Gifts Girls Age 3 4 5 6 7 8+, 2 Pack, Pink
Sonneten
This gift is ideal for birthday girls who can’t get enough of karaoke. They can even take their love for singing on the road!
$19.99
See it!

Axirata 600+PCS Fashion Design Kit

Axirata 600+PCS Fashion Design Kit for Girls Creativity DIY Arts & Crafts Kit for Kids with 4 Mannequins, Fashion Designer Sketchbook, Sewing Kit for Teen Girls Christmas Gift Age 6 7 8 9 10 11 12+
Axirata
Do you have a budding fashion designer in your life? If so, you need to check out this 600-piece set. Along with four mannequins, this gift set features clothing templates, a water-soluble pen, fashion designer sketchbooks and fabric and accessories to create their own attire.
$39.99
See it!

Yonanas Soft Serve Marker

Yonanas 902MN Classic Vegan, Dairy-Free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker, Includes 36 Recipes, 200 W, Silver
Yonanas
This dairy-free Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker is too sweet. This easy-to-use dessert maker transforms frozen fruit to soft serve or sorbet-like treats!
$49.99
See it!

ZIUMIER Z20 White Gaming Headset

ZIUMIER Z20 White Gaming Headset for PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One Controller, Wired Over-Ear Headphone with Noise Canceling Microphone, RGB LED Light, Bass Surround Sound
ZIUMIER
This gift’s for the gamers! The birthday girl will be glued to her chair once she unwraps this noise-canceling gaming headset.
$29.99
See it!

Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace

Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace-14K Gold Plated Handmade Dainty Letter Heart Necklace Gift for Women Necklace Jewelry
Fettero
Treat the birthday girl to a touch of glam. This tiny initial pendant neck is a cute accessory the birthday girl won’t want to take off.
$13.99
See it!

Movo Tripod Vlog Kit V7

Movo Tripod Vlog Kit V7 - YouTube Starter Kit with Tripod, Grip, Stereo Microphone, Light and Wireless Remote Vlogging Kit for iPhone - YouTube Equipment for iPhone/Android - iPhone Vlogging Kit
Movo
Is the birthday girl always tuned into the latest TikTok trends? Help her content creation dreams come true with this vlogging kit. Just make sure you get her parent’s approval first!
$89.95
See it!

I IHAYNER Leather Backpack

I IHAYNER Girls Bowknot Cute Leather Backpack Mini Backpack Purse for Women Beige
I IHAYNER
Make sure the birthday girl heads to school in style courtesy of this bow tie backpack. This dainty leather purse is the perfect accessory for all of her outfits!
$23.99
See it!

ESOXOFFORE Instant Print Camera

ESOXOFFORE Instant Print Camera for Kids, Christmas Birthday Gifts for Girls Boys, HD Digital Video Cameras for Toddler, Portable Toy for 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Year Old Girl with 32GB SD Card-Purple
ESOXOFFORE
The lucky recipient will have memories of her birthday forever, thanks to this instant print camera.
$39.99
See it!

Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle

Purple Ladybug Decorate Your Own Water Bottle for Girls Age 6-8 - Arts and Crafts Kit for Girls Ages 8-12, 7-10
PURPLE LADYBUG
Bring a little bling to her go-to water bottle. This arts and crafts kit features sparkly rhinestone and glitter gemstone stickers!
$14.99
See it!

YOFUN Make Your Own Unicorn Night Light

YOFUN Make Your Own Unicorn Night Light - Unicorn Craft Kit for Kids, Arts and Crafts Nightlight Project Novelty for Girl Age 4 to 9 Year Old, Unicorns Gifts for Girls
Y YOFUN
If the birthday princess is afraid of the dark, she’ll be stoked to see this gift. She can create her very own unicorn night light!
$15.98
See it!

LJZJ Pink Piggy Bank

Pink Piggy Bank for Kids with Password Code Lock and Auto Grab Bill Slot, PhilaeEC Real Money Cash Coin Can Saving Box Electronic Money Safe Bank, Hot Gift for 4 7 8 9 10 11 Year Old Boys Girls
LJZJ
It’s never too early to start practicing healthy financial habits. Treat the birthday girl to an electronic money-safe bank.
$17.99
See it!

Girls Are Amazing Book

GIRLS ARE AMAZING: Inspirational and Exciting Short Stories for Girls about Love, Self-Awareness and Courage | A Motivational Book for Young Girls I Gift for Girls
Thaivee
Remind the birthday girl just how amazing she is with this inspiring book! It features exciting short stories about love, self-awareness and courage.
$12.55
See it!

CASETiFY Impact iPhone Case

CASETiFY Impact iPhone 14 Pro Max Case (Co-Lab / 4X Military Grade Drop Tested / 8.2ft Drop Protection/Compatible with Magsafe) - The Powerpuff Girls Icons Case - Glossy Black
CASETiFY
This gift is just as cute as it is useful. It features military-grade drop protection and an adorable depiction of the iconic Powerpuff Girls.
$72.00
See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

grandparents-gift-guide

Related: 21 Memorable Holiday Gifts for Grandparents

white-elephant-gift-guide-under-50

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas

Self-Care-Gifts

Related: 37 Self-Care Gifts That Will Impress Everyone on Your Shopping List

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories