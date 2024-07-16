Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s no denying it. Silk skirts look amazing worn year round. There’s something about the summer that has inspired our favorite celebs, like Emily Ratajkowski, to put a little extra oomph in their wardrobe, pairing silk skirts with everything from sneakers to graphic tees.
Silk skirts are so unique that they can channel viral styles like coquette, rich mom, and sporty all in one. If you’re looking to snag a silk skirt for summer, now is an ideal time. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing so you can stock up on soft silk skirts for less. We rounded up the best silk skirts, including minis, maxis and colorful prints. Best of all? They’re all on sale! Treat your wardrobe to a versatile upgrade when you check out our top picks!
Mini Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re rocking a graphic tee or a button-down blouse, you’ll like a superstar in this silky mini skirt!
- Reaowazo Ruffle Skirt — was $24, now $18!
- Amy Babe Satin Skirt with Slit — was $20, now $16!
- Arjungo Wrap Tie Mini Skirt — was $20, now $15!
- Zeagoo Mini Skirt — was $23, now $19!
Skirts with Fun Prints
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably huge fans of lively prints. You can snag silky skirts in bold animal print styles and fun floral print shades, too!
- Keasmto Floral Print Midi Skirt — was $33, now $27!
- Jinkesi Flowy Midi Skirt — was $28, now $22!
- PrettyGarden Graphic Ruffle Skirt — was $37, now $31!
- Zaful Asymmetrical Midi Skirt — was $33, now $30!
Maxi Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no denying that silk maxi skirts are an ultimate summer fashion essential. Not only do they come in handy for trips to the office, but they’re great for shoppers who prefer to keep their legs concealed!
- Btfbm Flared Maxi Skirt — was $35, now $27!
- Skrtimory Drawstring Maxi Skirt — was $33, now $27!
- Teddify Leopard Print Maxi Skirt — was $26, now $19!
- Cflonge Maxi Skirt with Slit — was $20, now $16!