There’s no denying it. Silk skirts look amazing worn year round. There’s something about the summer that has inspired our favorite celebs, like Emily Ratajkowski, to put a little extra oomph in their wardrobe, pairing silk skirts with everything from sneakers to graphic tees.

Silk skirts are so unique that they can channel viral styles like coquette, rich mom, and sporty all in one. If you’re looking to snag a silk skirt for summer, now is an ideal time. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing so you can stock up on soft silk skirts for less. We rounded up the best silk skirts, including minis, maxis and colorful prints. Best of all? They’re all on sale! Treat your wardrobe to a versatile upgrade when you check out our top picks!

Mini Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re rocking a graphic tee or a button-down blouse, you’ll like a superstar in this silky mini skirt!

Skirts with Fun Prints

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably huge fans of lively prints. You can snag silky skirts in bold animal print styles and fun floral print shades, too!

Maxi Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no denying that silk maxi skirts are an ultimate summer fashion essential. Not only do they come in handy for trips to the office, but they’re great for shoppers who prefer to keep their legs concealed!