You can’t beat a cushion foundation. They’re known for being lightweight and easy to apply, allowing for buildable coverage and giving wearers a smooth finish. While quality options often cost over $30, we found one that’s 40% off for Amazon Prime Day, making it just $15!

The Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation is one of the first Korean cushion foundations with a wide range of shades. While praised for being breathable and weightless, this foundation helps to achieve flawless, glass-like skin that radiates all day. The reason this pick feels so comfortable after application is thanks to its formula, which is infused with hibiscus and red propolis extracts that help enhance the skin’s elasticity. Shoppers note that it goes on smoothly and sets easily, providing up to 72 hours of coverage.

Get the Tirtir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation for $15 (originally $25) at Amazon!

The cushion foundation is a number-one bestseller in the foundation makeup category, and over 10,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. “This is my second time ordering Tirtir Red Cushion Foundation,” one person said. “Tirtir has greatly expanded their color range and I was able to find a shade that really worked well for my skin tone. The makeup is cream, and it goes on smoothly and blends well. It can be layered depending on how much coverage you prefer. It also has pretty good staying power and lasts all day.”

“The first foundation to ever fit me!” one reviewer called it. “Despite being in my 30s, my skin has always been so fair and so prone to oxidizing foundations even when they claimed to be resistant to it (and it was paired with primers, setting sprays, you name it) that I’ve never been able to wear more than a very sheer BB cream mixed half and half at the most. With my combination skin and reaction to a variety of environmental allergens, fuller coverage has been a dream of mine for so many years— and I finally found it.”

You don’t want to miss out on trying this foundation for an impressively low price. Plus, now that it’s on sale, you can stock up and ensure you never run out!

