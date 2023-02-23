Tory Burch’s 4-Day Sale Has Sandals, Bags and More at Black Friday Prices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Tory Burch’s Private Sale is back! Honestly, we get excited every time we catch wind this sale is happening — as we know by now that the markdowns are nearly as good as Black Friday. The best part? We can all find tons of styles that are perfect for the upcoming season, and right now, we’re shopping for spring.
From new sandals to perfect purses, there’s a wide variety of options available — even on bestselling staples like Miller Clouds! Oh, and the prices start at just $49 — seriously. Ready to shop? Same. Check out our absolute favorite finds below!
These Casual Platform Flip-Flops
Flip flops which boast extra height like this pair provide cushioning to make them so much more comfortable!
These Bestselling Sandals
These cork bed slide sandals are purchased over and over again for good reason!
This Everyday Compact Crossbody
When you don’t need to carry anything but your essentials, this is the ultimate bag for the job!
This Stunning Snakeskin Purse
Adding this purse to any outfit will instantly make you feel more glamorous!
These Elevated Slide Sandals
When you’re in a lazy mood and don’t want to think too much about your look, these sandals will guarantee you always have a fabulous shoe to wear!
This Perfect Work Tote
The compartments in this bag keep your hectic work life organized. We love balance!
These Stylish Sneakers
Wearing casual sneakers has never looked this sophisticated!
This Versatile Bucket Bag
Bags which have this shape look deceivingly small but can fit more than you would think!
This Funky Printed Tote
The print on this wear-everywhere tote was definitely made for spring!
These Stacked Ankle Boots
You can never go wrong with a classic leather ankle boot, especially when they’re as timeless as this pair!
Wany more sale? Check out all of the markdowns you can score during Tory Burch’s Private Sale here!
