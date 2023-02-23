Cancel OK
Tory Burch’s 4-Day Sale Has Sandals, Bags and More at Black Friday Prices

Tory Burch Storefront Logo
Tory Burch’s Private Sale is back! Honestly, we get excited every time we catch wind this sale is happening — as we know by now that the markdowns are nearly as good as Black Friday. The best part? We can all find tons of styles that are perfect for the upcoming season, and right now, we’re shopping for spring.

From new sandals to perfect purses, there’s a wide variety of options available — even on bestselling staples like Miller Clouds! Oh, and the prices start at just $49 — seriously. Ready to shop? Same. Check out our absolute favorite finds below!

These Casual Platform Flip-Flops

’70s Platform Flip-Flop
’70s Platform Flip-Flop Tory Burch

Flip flops which boast extra height like this pair provide cushioning to make them so much more comfortable!

Originally $98On Sale: $49You Save 50%
See it!

These Bestselling Sandals

Miller Cloud
Miller Cloud Tory Burch

These cork bed slide sandals are purchased over and over again for good reason!

Originally $198On Sale: $119You Save 40%
See it!

This Everyday Compact Crossbody

Miller Wallet Crossbody
Miller Wallet Crossbody Tory Burch

When you don’t need to carry anything but your essentials, this is the ultimate bag for the job!

Originally $328On Sale: $199You Save 39%
See it!

This Stunning Snakeskin Purse 

Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag
Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch

Adding this purse to any outfit will instantly make you feel more glamorous!

Originally $698On Sale: $399You Save 43%
See it!

These Elevated Slide Sandals

Bombé Miller Slide
Bombé Miller Slide Tory Burch

When you’re in a lazy mood and don’t want to think too much about your look, these sandals will guarantee you always have a fabulous shoe to wear!

Originally $298On Sale: $119You Save 60%
See it!

This Perfect Work Tote

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag
Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag Tory Burch

The compartments in this bag keep your hectic work life organized. We love balance!

Originally $448On Sale: $309You Save 31%
See it!

These Stylish Sneakers

T Monogram Good Luck Trainer
T Monogram Good Luck Trainer Tory Burch

Wearing casual sneakers has never looked this sophisticated!

Originally $328On Sale: $169You Save 48%
See it!

This Versatile Bucket Bag

Small McGraw Bucket Bag
Small McGraw Bucket Bag Tory Burch

Bags which have this shape look deceivingly small but can fit more than you would think!

Originally $348On Sale: $239You Save 31%
See it!

This Funky Printed Tote

Ella Printed Tote
Ella Printed Tote Tory Burch

The print on this wear-everywhere tote was definitely made for spring!

Originally $278On Sale: $189You Save 32%
See it!

These Stacked Ankle Boots

Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot
Carson Lug-Sole Ankle Boot Tory Burch

You can never go wrong with a classic leather ankle boot, especially when they’re as timeless as this pair!

Originally $458On Sale: $189You Save 59%
See it!
Wany more sale? Check out all of the markdowns you can score during Tory Burch’s Private Sale here!

