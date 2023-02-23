Tory Burch’s 4-Day Sale Has Sandals, Bags and More at Black Friday Prices

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tory Burch’s Private Sale is back! Honestly, we get excited every time we catch wind this sale is happening — as we know by now that the markdowns are nearly as good as Black Friday. The best part? We can all find tons of styles that are perfect for the upcoming season, and right now, we’re shopping for spring.

From new sandals to perfect purses, there’s a wide variety of options available — even on bestselling staples like Miller Clouds! Oh, and the prices start at just $49 — seriously. Ready to shop? Same. Check out our absolute favorite finds below!

These Casual Platform Flip-Flops

Flip flops which boast extra height like this pair provide cushioning to make them so much more comfortable!

Originally $98 On Sale: $49 You Save 50% See it!

These Bestselling Sandals

These cork bed slide sandals are purchased over and over again for good reason!

Originally $198 On Sale: $119 You Save 40% See it!

This Everyday Compact Crossbody

When you don’t need to carry anything but your essentials, this is the ultimate bag for the job!

Originally $328 On Sale: $199 You Save 39% See it!

This Stunning Snakeskin Purse

Adding this purse to any outfit will instantly make you feel more glamorous!

Originally $698 On Sale: $399 You Save 43% See it!

These Elevated Slide Sandals

When you’re in a lazy mood and don’t want to think too much about your look, these sandals will guarantee you always have a fabulous shoe to wear!

Originally $298 On Sale: $119 You Save 60% See it!

This Perfect Work Tote

The compartments in this bag keep your hectic work life organized. We love balance!

Originally $448 On Sale: $309 You Save 31% See it!

These Stylish Sneakers

Wearing casual sneakers has never looked this sophisticated!

Originally $328 On Sale: $169 You Save 48% See it!

This Versatile Bucket Bag

Bags which have this shape look deceivingly small but can fit more than you would think!

Originally $348 On Sale: $239 You Save 31% See it!

This Funky Printed Tote

The print on this wear-everywhere tote was definitely made for spring!

Originally $278 On Sale: $189 You Save 32% See it!

These Stacked Ankle Boots

You can never go wrong with a classic leather ankle boot, especially when they’re as timeless as this pair!

Originally $458 On Sale: $189 You Save 59% See it!

Wany more sale? Check out all of the markdowns you can score during Tory Burch’s Private Sale here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!