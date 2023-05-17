Shop Tory Burch’s Spring Sale on Bestselling Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Designer sales don’t come around very often — they’re like the shooting stars of shopping. Once you find them, you have to act fast and make a wish. Well, thank your lucky stars, because Tory Burch is currently offering major markdowns on luxury looks. And just like a constellation, this spring sale is stellar!
We rounded up some of our favorite deals from this special sale below. Score these signature shoes, sunglasses and handbags for summer!
Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag
This neutral shoulder bag is an everyday essential! Featuring a removable crossbody chain, you can wear this purse down or up from day to night.
Eleanor Espadrille
Espadrilles are one of the hottest shoe trends of summer. Stay in style with these comfy, buttery-leather flats!
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Another neutral necessity, this convertible purse will match any outfit year-round! We love that you can wear this leather accessory as a shoulder bag or crossbody.
Miller Square Sunglasses
Old Hollywood glamour! These oversized sunglasses flatter any face shape (yes, even narrow!).
Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag
Little black bag! Made with quilted leather and a chain strap, this small purse is ideal for a night out on the town.
Miller Cloud
Walk on cloud nine all day long in these Miller Cloud sandals! The lavender and ivory color combo is lovely for spring and summer.
Ella Canvas Tote Bag
We’re totes obsessed with this large tote bag! Adorned with tan leather details, this canvas tote is an absolute must-have for summer. Beach day, anyone?
Eleanor Slide
Good as gold! Slide into summer in this comfy-chic gold slides. These flats will elevate any outfit with a subtle touch of shimmer.
Ella Small Puffer Tote
Padded with performance satin, this super soft puffer tote is functional and fashionable. “This bag is absolutely perfect!” one shopper gushed. “I love the size and material, very easy to keep up.”
Mercer Pebbled Zip Crossbody
Pretty in pink! Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with this cute pebbled crossbody bag.
Georgia Backless Loafer
Luxe loafers! Featuring gold hardware and ivory snakeskin, these classy flats are ideal for the office or any professional setting where sandals won’t suffice.
Ever-Ready Zip Tote
Sunny side up! This yellow patterned tote bag will double as a beach bag for a pool day or a carry-on for vacation. Obsessed!
