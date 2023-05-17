Cancel OK
Shop Tory Burch’s Spring Sale on Bestselling Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

By
Tory Burch spring sale
Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Designer sales don’t come around very often — they’re like the shooting stars of shopping. Once you find them, you have to act fast and make a wish. Well, thank your lucky stars, because Tory Burch is currently offering major markdowns on luxury looks. And just like a constellation, this spring sale is stellar!

We rounded up some of our favorite deals from this special sale below. Score these signature shoes, sunglasses and handbags for summer!

Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag

shoulder bag
Tory Burch

This neutral shoulder bag is an everyday essential! Featuring a removable crossbody chain, you can wear this purse down or up from day to night.

Was $498On Sale: $399You Save 20%
See It!

Eleanor Espadrille

espadrilles
Tory Burch

Espadrilles are one of the hottest shoe trends of summer. Stay in style with these comfy, buttery-leather flats!

Was $258On Sale: $149You Save 42%
See It!

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

convertible shoulder bag
Tory Burch

Another neutral necessity, this convertible purse will match any outfit year-round! We love that you can wear this leather accessory as a shoulder bag or crossbody.

Was $548On Sale: $379You Save 31%
See It!

Miller Square Sunglasses

square sunglasses
Tory Burch

Old Hollywood glamour! These oversized sunglasses flatter any face shape (yes, even narrow!).

Was $171On Sale: $129You Save 25%
See It!

Small Kira Chevron Camera Bag

black crossbody bag
Tory Burch

Little black bag! Made with quilted leather and a chain strap, this small purse is ideal for a night out on the town.

Was $378On Sale: $299You Save 21%
See It!

Miller Cloud

Miller Cloud sandals
Tory Burch

Walk on cloud nine all day long in these Miller Cloud sandals! The lavender and ivory color combo is lovely for spring and summer.

Was $198On Sale: $139You Save 30%
See It!

Ella Canvas Tote Bag

canvas tote bag
Tory Burch

We’re totes obsessed with this large tote bag! Adorned with tan leather details, this canvas tote is an absolute must-have for summer. Beach day, anyone?

Was $498On Sale: $349You Save 30%
See It!

Eleanor Slide

slide sandals
Tory Burch

 

Good as gold! Slide into summer in this comfy-chic gold slides. These flats will elevate any outfit with a subtle touch of shimmer.

Was $298On Sale: $179You Save 40%
See It!

Ella Small Puffer Tote

small puffer tote
Tory Burch

Padded with performance satin, this super soft puffer tote is functional and fashionable. “This bag is absolutely perfect!” one shopper gushed. “I love the size and material, very easy to keep up.”

Was $298On Sale: $229You Save 23%
See It!

Mercer Pebbled Zip Crossbody

pink crossbody bag
Tory Burch

Pretty in pink! Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with this cute pebbled crossbody bag.

Was $228On Sale: $179You Save 21%
See It!

Georgia Backless Loafer

loafer slides
Tory Burch

 

Luxe loafers! Featuring gold hardware and ivory snakeskin, these classy flats are ideal for the office or any professional setting where sandals won’t suffice.

Was $298On Sale: $189You Save 37%
See It!

Ever-Ready Zip Tote

large tote bag
Tory Burch

 

Sunny side up! This yellow patterned tote bag will double as a beach bag for a pool day or a carry-on for vacation. Obsessed!

Was $298On Sale: $239You Save 20%
See It!

