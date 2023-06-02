Cancel OK
Last Call! Shop These Major Markdowns on Tory Burch Sandals — Up to 57% Off

bubble jelly slides
Tory Burch

The trailer just dropped for the second season of the Sex and the City sequel (And Just Like That…), so naturally, shoes are on the brain. I’m like a Costco Carrie Bradshaw — we both have a passion for fashion, but I rarely splurge on luxury labels. Instead, I prefer to shop for affordable accessories. Do I wish I could have a closet full of designer styles? Absolutely. But that’s usually not in the cards — until now!

Just in time for summer, Tory Burch has dropped some major deals on a wide selection of sandals! From the signature Miller Cloud thongs to slides and strappy heels, these shoes will take you from the beach to the boardwalk. Shop this limited-time sale before it ends!

Gold Double T Slides

gold slides
Tory Burch

Go for the gold! These Double T slides will make any outfit look luxe. Metallics are having a moment, so snag these sandals while you still can!

Was $298On Sale: $179You Save 40%
See It!

 Snakeskin Heeled Sandals

snakeskin heels
Tory Burch

We love this elevated take on a classic sandal. From the metallic cylinder heel to the tubular snakeskin straps, these shoes are anything but basic.

Was $428On Sale: $209You Save 51%
See It!

Yellow Miller Cloud Sandals

yellow Miller Cloud sandals
Tory Burch

Tory Burch is known for her iconic Miller Cloud sandals, so add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with these bright yellow shoes! Featuring a molded cork footbed lined in suede, these ergonomic sandals are super comfy and lightweight.

Was $198On Sale: $139You Save 30%
See It!

Silver Heeled Sandals

silver heeled sandals
Tory Burch

Silver lining! These silver sandals are the new neutral for summer. Rock these heels with an LBD or jeans and a top on a night out!

Was $348On Sale: $239You Save 31%
See It!

Tropical Raffia Slides

raffia slides
Tory Burch

 

Get ready for vacation with these trendy raffia slides! Hand woven with a beach scene and finished in leather, these straw shoes are a summer staple.

Was $328On Sale: $229You Save 30%
See It!

Gold Puffy Heels

gold puffy heels
Tory Burch

 

Even though these gold heels are almost four inches high, shoppers say they’re surprisingly comfortable! “These shoes are amazing!” one customer gushed. “They can be dressed up or down. They can be worn in any season and they are so comfortable!”

Was $348On Sale: $149You Save 57%
See It!

Bubble Jelly Slides

bubble jelly slides
Tory Burch

These bubble jelly slides are perfect for the pool! Available in 12 vibrant colors, these waterproof sandals were made for some wet and wild summer fun.

Was $188On Sale: $119You Save 37%
See It!

