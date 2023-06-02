Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The trailer just dropped for the second season of the Sex and the City sequel (And Just Like That…), so naturally, shoes are on the brain. I’m like a Costco Carrie Bradshaw — we both have a passion for fashion, but I rarely splurge on luxury labels. Instead, I prefer to shop for affordable accessories. Do I wish I could have a closet full of designer styles? Absolutely. But that’s usually not in the cards — until now!
Just in time for summer, Tory Burch has dropped some major deals on a wide selection of sandals! From the signature Miller Cloud thongs to slides and strappy heels, these shoes will take you from the beach to the boardwalk. Shop this limited-time sale before it ends!
Gold Double T Slides
Go for the gold! These Double T slides will make any outfit look luxe. Metallics are having a moment, so snag these sandals while you still can!
Snakeskin Heeled Sandals
We love this elevated take on a classic sandal. From the metallic cylinder heel to the tubular snakeskin straps, these shoes are anything but basic.
Yellow Miller Cloud Sandals
Tory Burch is known for her iconic Miller Cloud sandals, so add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with these bright yellow shoes! Featuring a molded cork footbed lined in suede, these ergonomic sandals are super comfy and lightweight.
Silver Heeled Sandals
Silver lining! These silver sandals are the new neutral for summer. Rock these heels with an LBD or jeans and a top on a night out!
Tropical Raffia Slides
Get ready for vacation with these trendy raffia slides! Hand woven with a beach scene and finished in leather, these straw shoes are a summer staple.
Gold Puffy Heels
Even though these gold heels are almost four inches high, shoppers say they’re surprisingly comfortable! “These shoes are amazing!” one customer gushed. “They can be dressed up or down. They can be worn in any season and they are so comfortable!”
Bubble Jelly Slides
These bubble jelly slides are perfect for the pool! Available in 12 vibrant colors, these waterproof sandals were made for some wet and wild summer fun.
