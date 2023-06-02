17 Best Amazon Beachwear Pieces for Your Next Weekend Getaway

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No summer vacation packing list is complete without the proper beachwear pieces! The styles we prefer are tops, bottoms and dresses which we can wear on and off the shores — and we found plenty of versatile options which will ship fast from Amazon.

If you want to freshen up your beachwear wardrobe ahead of a weekend getaway, you’ll be able to find everything you need in our selection below. Scroll on to discover the pieces we’re obsessed with right now!

Basic Pieces

1. This short-sleeve button-down maxi dress from Herseas is clean and simple, plus you can wear it for so many different settings — it’s yours for $37!

2. The ruched side details on this loose and casual Bsubseach knit tank dress let you control how long or short the hem appears — originally $42, now $32!

3. If you’re looking for super simple bottoms to wear, this Eicolorte maxi sarong is the ultimate way to go — originally $15, now just $12!

4. You can snag this Ekouaer shirtdress in every color imaginable to complement your swimwear — starting at $16!

5. Reviewers are obsessed with this long-sleeve POGTMM button-down dress that’s incredibly versatile and affordable — starting at just $10!

6. This Bsubseach button-down has a similar shirtdress look, but the fabric is thinner and more breathable — originally $39, now just $28!

Crochet and Lace Pieces

7. Even though this keyhole mini dress from SOLY HUX is sheer, you can wear it on the beach with the right undergarments — get it for $26!

8. Make a major statement in this MakeMeChic swimsuit cover-up which has incredible side-waist cutouts — get it for $33!

9. The long bell sleeves on this ANRABESS cover-up dress give it a vintage ’70s feel — it’s yours for $35!

10. You can rock this stunning CUPSHE lace dress over your bathing suit and wear it straight to dinner after having fun in the sun — starting at $46!

11. This AMOURRI crochet cover-up has high-split sides which make it very casual and easy to move in — get it for $28!

12. We instantly fell in love with these Jumppmile crochet wide-leg pants the moment we saw them — only $28!

13. You can wear this simple Bsubseach crochet top with added bottoms, but it’s long enough to wear on its own — on sale for $30!

14. Reviewers say even though this Bsubseach crochet midi has a see-through look, it’s beyond flattering and slimming — originally $42, now on sale for $32!

Kimonos

15. This full-length JDiction lace kimono is the definition of beach boho style — originally $40, now on sale for $26!

16. We also adore kimonos with crochet details if we’re going for the bohemian aesthetic, and this CUPSHE style is one of the best options around — it’s yours for $30!

17. There are so many different prints to choose from of this Bsubseach long belted kimono, we’re having trouble picking out a favorite — originally $39, now $30!

