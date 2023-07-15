10 Elevated Accessories That Are on Trend for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

An outfit without accessories is like Lucky Charms cereal without the colorful marshmallows — boring and bland. Handbags, jewelry and sunglasses are versatile vehicles for expressing personal style. And these essentials are also an easy way to incorporate the latest fashion trends, from quiet luxury to coastal cowgirl.

We found 10 accessories that will elevate your ensembles in one small step. These trendy pieces will give your #OOTD that extra edge so you can feel like a boss even when your clothing is basic.

These Chunky Gold Earrings

Shoppers gush that these waterdrop gold hoops look nearly identical to the trendy Bottega Veneta earrings. Influencer Jourdan Sloane even said, “I’ve tried on the real ones in person and these are exactly the same.”

$15.00 See It!

This Large Woven Satchel

Another Bottega Veneta lookalike is this woven satchel shoulder bag. Lightweight, large and luxe! According to one review, this is a “perfect day to night bag — I was even able to make it work as an evening bag for a summer wedding. Well made and adorable.”

$128.00 See It!

This NY Baseball Cap

Sporty Spice! This vintage-inspired baseball cap is classic and cool. You can style this hat with a workout outfit or jeans and a tee on a bad hair day.

$42.00 See It!

This Chain Strap Beaded Bag

Available in five different colors, this bedazzled bag is an amazing accessory for a night out or special event. Similar to the trendy Staud beaded bags but half the price! And the chain strap is our favorite feature.

$110.00 See It!

This Puffy Headband

Headbands are trending for 2023! In fact, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence wore multiple headbands on her press tour for No Hard Feelings. Channel Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl with these preppy and puffy hair accessories from Anthropologie.

$24.00 See It!

These Oversized Sunglasses

Sunny side up! Designed with 100% UV protection, these oversized sunglasses will block out the sun and the paparazzi. Serious celeb vibes!

$58.00 See It!

This Straw Handbag

Straw bags may just be the top trend of summer! Embrace this beachy aesthetic with this handwoven straw handbag.

Was $26 On Sale: $24 You Save 8% See It!

This Canvas Tote Bag

Keep it coastal chic with this canvas tote from J.Crew. You can even add your own monogram! Just two days ago, Reese Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar, “Monograms are always in, and let me tell you why. It’s just so people don’t steal your stuff. That’s all it is. That’s all it ever was. So, just monogram your stuff.”

$98.00 See It!

This Set of 3 Multi-Colored Bracelets

Colorful jewelry is also trending right now. Taste the rainbow with this set of three multi-colored bracelets.

$44.00 See It!

These Rectangular Sunglasses

These rectangular sunglasses are totally trendy! Plus, you get two for the price of one — score!

$14.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: