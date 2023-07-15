10 Elevated Accessories That Are on Trend for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
An outfit without accessories is like Lucky Charms cereal without the colorful marshmallows — boring and bland. Handbags, jewelry and sunglasses are versatile vehicles for expressing personal style. And these essentials are also an easy way to incorporate the latest fashion trends, from quiet luxury to coastal cowgirl.
We found 10 accessories that will elevate your ensembles in one small step. These trendy pieces will give your #OOTD that extra edge so you can feel like a boss even when your clothing is basic.
These Chunky Gold Earrings
Shoppers gush that these waterdrop gold hoops look nearly identical to the trendy Bottega Veneta earrings. Influencer Jourdan Sloane even said, “I’ve tried on the real ones in person and these are exactly the same.”
This Large Woven Satchel
Another Bottega Veneta lookalike is this woven satchel shoulder bag. Lightweight, large and luxe! According to one review, this is a “perfect day to night bag — I was even able to make it work as an evening bag for a summer wedding. Well made and adorable.”
This NY Baseball Cap
Sporty Spice! This vintage-inspired baseball cap is classic and cool. You can style this hat with a workout outfit or jeans and a tee on a bad hair day.
This Chain Strap Beaded Bag
Available in five different colors, this bedazzled bag is an amazing accessory for a night out or special event. Similar to the trendy Staud beaded bags but half the price! And the chain strap is our favorite feature.
This Puffy Headband
Headbands are trending for 2023! In fact, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence wore multiple headbands on her press tour for No Hard Feelings. Channel Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl with these preppy and puffy hair accessories from Anthropologie.
These Oversized Sunglasses
Sunny side up! Designed with 100% UV protection, these oversized sunglasses will block out the sun and the paparazzi. Serious celeb vibes!
This Straw Handbag
Straw bags may just be the top trend of summer! Embrace this beachy aesthetic with this handwoven straw handbag.
This Canvas Tote Bag
Keep it coastal chic with this canvas tote from J.Crew. You can even add your own monogram! Just two days ago, Reese Witherspoon told Harper’s Bazaar, “Monograms are always in, and let me tell you why. It’s just so people don’t steal your stuff. That’s all it is. That’s all it ever was. So, just monogram your stuff.”
This Set of 3 Multi-Colored Bracelets
Colorful jewelry is also trending right now. Taste the rainbow with this set of three multi-colored bracelets.
These Rectangular Sunglasses
These rectangular sunglasses are totally trendy! Plus, you get two for the price of one — score!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!