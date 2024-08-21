Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as we don’t want to admit it, cold and flu season is approaching fast! Each day that passes is a day closer to winter when we’re dealing with stuffy noses, more time indoors and the bug that always seems to start going around. Some of it’s inevitable, but if you’re like Us and probably every other person on the planet, you want your immune system to be as prepared as possible!

Loved by celebs like Kathy Hilton, Brooke Burke, Tara Lipinski and everyday people alike, this supplement combines immune supernutrients, a superior form of curcumin and an NAD+ boost to help your cells fight immune-compromising stressors. And no, this isn’t just something you take when you’re not feeling well. This supplement is designed to reinforce your immune system’s resiliency all year round for better overall health!

Related: The Bestselling Collagen Peptides Powder on Amazon Is Making My Skin More Radiant Most people interested in skincare, fitness and anything related to wellness know about collagen, but if you don’t know collagen as much more than a buzzword, let Us fill you in! Made up of 18 amino acids, collagen is a structural protein and a key component of connective tissues, helping support strength and flexibility in […]

Get the Tru Niagen® Immune Supplement for $38 at Tru Niagen!

The superstar ingredient in this formula is a precursor to NAD+ called Niagen® that helps facilitate efficient NAD+ production. Required by the 37.2 trillion cells in the body to produce energy and repair damage, NAD+ plays a pivotal role in cellular metabolism; as you age, the amount of NAD+ your body produces naturally diminishes, accelerated by stress. That’s why replenishing your NAD+ stockpile is the key to aging with grace!

This enzyme has powerful anti-aging benefits on its own, but combining it with potent vitamins, minerals and compounds is where the immune-boosting magic comes in. This supplement contains a highly bioavailable form of curcumin, two forms of zinc, vegan vitamin D and vitamin C, all of which work together to enhance immunity. In other words, you’re getting an ultra-powerful immune boost plus age-defying cellular support! Immune health starts with cellular health — this supplement helps you bolster both.

And immune stress doesn’t only happen when you’re exposed to a virus or bacteria. Stress, alcohol, a poor diet and lack of sleep can all weaken the immune system (among other things), making a healthy lifestyle key! Combine this supplement with a healthy lifestyle and you’re bound to be unstoppable.

Every Tru Niagen product provides science-backed support to combat aging and physiological stress while improving brain, heart, muscle and cellular function, so you can’t lose by checking out the other products, either! Tru Niagen has emerged as a go-to brand for people looking to enhance their overall wellness — including reproductive health — at every stage of life.

So here’s to a healthier and happier flu-free season!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Tru Niagen® Immune Supplement for $38 at Tru Niagen!

