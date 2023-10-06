Your account
Still Don’t Have a Halloween Costume? I Would Dress Up as These Classic TV and Movie Characters

Halloween costumes
Halloween is almost here, so it’s time to start shopping for your costume! We’ve all gone to the local Halloween store, only to realize that the best options have already sold out. Plus, it’s always a madhouse in there! Skip the lines and browse these online options instead.

Since we’re all about entertainment here at Us Weekly, we rounded up 16 Halloween costumes from your favorite movies and TV shows. These classic characters are iconic and instantly recognizable! Now you’re ready to trick-or-treat in style.

Barbie

CICOCI Adult Cowgirl Costume Outfits 70s Disco 80s Outfit Women Girls Movie Halloween Costume Cosplay
CICOCI
Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Think pink in this cowgirl costume from the Barbie movie.
$44.00
See It!

Grease

Grease Deluxe Bad Sandy Costume Grease Costume for Women Small
Fun Costumes
Tell me about it, stud. This costume is the one that we want!
$50.00
See It!

The Magic School Bus

3 Pcs Women Halloween Costume Set Vintage Long Sleeve Dress with School Bus Bag for Role Party (Planet Print Blue,Medium)
Ramede
Miss Frizzle was our childhood, and now you can relive the educational TV show as an adult! Hop on the magic school bus in this out-of-this-world costume.
$45.00
See It!

Frozen

Big-On-Sale Princess Dress for Women Adults Fancy Party Dress Up Halloween Cosplay Costume (M,elsa1)
Big-On-Sale
Let it go with this epic Elsa costume from Frozen! Match with your mini me or go solo.
$40.00
See It!

A League of Their Own

Morph Womens Baseball Costume Pink Dress Halloween costume For Women Small
Morph
Let’s play ball! Unleash your inner athlete with this sporty costume from A League of Their Own. But remember: there’s no crying in baseball!
$45.00
See It!

Clueless

Cher Clueless Costume Officially Licensed Clueless Costume for Women Small
Fun Costumes
Ugh, as if! Channel Cher Horowitz in this legendary ’90s movie costume.
$60.00
See It!

Supergirl

Secret Wishes womens Adult Supergirl Costume, Red/Blue, Medium US
Rubie's
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Supergirl! Save the world in this superhero costume.
Was $83On Sale: $41You Save 51%
See It!

Top Gun

Spooktacular Creations Top Gun Costume Adult Women, Flight Pilot Costume for Halloween Dress Up Party, Cosplay Theme Party-S
Spooktacular Creations
We feel the need for speed in this Top Gun costume! Whether you’re a Maverick, a Goose or a Rooster, this jumpsuit will prepare you for your Halloween mission.
$30.00
See It!

The Wizard of Oz

Rubie's womens Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dress and Hair Bows Adult Sized Costumes, Blue/White, Standard US
Rubie's
There’s no place like home! Click your heels three times and prepare to go somewhere over the rainbow like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.
$50.00
See It!

Snow White

Leg Avenue Womens - 2 Piece Classic Snow White Set Family Friend Full Length Princess Dress With Headband for Women Adult Sized Costumes, Multi, Large US
Leg Avenue
Just in time for the release of the live-action Snow White, dress up like one of the original Disney princesses.
Was $80On Sale: $39You Save 51%
See It!

Sleeping Beauty

Leg Avenue Women's Classic Sleeping Beauty Princess Halloween Costume, Pink, Small
Leg Avenue
We love our beauty sleep, so we’ve always related to Sleeping Beauty. This costume is pretty in pink!
Was $75On Sale: $57You Save 24%
See It!

Cinderella

Leg Avenue Womens - 3 Piece Classic Cinderella Gown Set Full Length Family Friendly Princess Dress and Headband Set Adult Sized Costumes, Blue, Small US
Leg Avenue
This may just be the most stunning Disney princess outfit we’ve ever seen! Since it’s Halloween, turn your pumpkin into a carriage in this Cinderella costume.
$93.00
See It!

Encanto

Akokvlar Women Mirabel Dress Adult Cosplay Party Costume Outfit Full Set (Small, White)
Akokvlar
Embrace Encanto in this Mirabel Madrigal costume! We don’t talk about Bruno, but we do talk about how perfect this purchase is.
Was $56On Sale: $53You Save 5%
See It!

The Addams Family/Wednesday

Dreamgirl Women's Friday Velvet Dress Halloween Costume, Black/White, Small
Dreamgirl
Go goth in this Wednesday Addams costume! It’s totally on trend for spooky Halloween.
$39.00
See It!

Hocus Pocus

Pashals Winifred Costume Dress for Women Adult - Medieval Green Velvet Dress Halloween Costume, Halloween Witch Outfit S
Pashals
It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! If you’re a basic witch in the fall, then you’ll love this Sanderson Sister costume.
$58.00
See It!

Scooby Doo

Women Velma Costume Adult Halloween Costume Cosplay Outfit with Bob Wig, Red Skirt, Shirt, Glasses, Magnifier, Socks OU060XXL
Oumbivil
Velma reporting for duty! This Scooby Doo costume is too cute.
$47.00
See It!

Amazon

Getty

Halloween

