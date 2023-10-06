Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halloween is almost here, so it’s time to start shopping for your costume! We’ve all gone to the local Halloween store, only to realize that the best options have already sold out. Plus, it’s always a madhouse in there! Skip the lines and browse these online options instead.

Since we’re all about entertainment here at Us Weekly, we rounded up 16 Halloween costumes from your favorite movies and TV shows. These classic characters are iconic and instantly recognizable! Now you’re ready to trick-or-treat in style.

Barbie Come on Barbie, let’s go party! Think pink in this cowgirl costume from the Barbie movie. $44.00 See It!

Grease Tell me about it, stud. This costume is the one that we want! $50.00 See It!

The Magic School Bus Miss Frizzle was our childhood, and now you can relive the educational TV show as an adult! Hop on the magic school bus in this out-of-this-world costume. $45.00 See It!

Frozen Let it go with this epic Elsa costume from Frozen! Match with your mini me or go solo. $40.00 See It!

A League of Their Own Let’s play ball! Unleash your inner athlete with this sporty costume from A League of Their Own. But remember: there’s no crying in baseball! $45.00 See It!

Clueless Ugh, as if! Channel Cher Horowitz in this legendary ’90s movie costume. $60.00 See It!

Top Gun We feel the need for speed in this Top Gun costume! Whether you’re a Maverick, a Goose or a Rooster, this jumpsuit will prepare you for your Halloween mission. $30.00 See It!

The Wizard of Oz There’s no place like home! Click your heels three times and prepare to go somewhere over the rainbow like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. $50.00 See It!

Snow White Just in time for the release of the live-action Snow White, dress up like one of the original Disney princesses. Was $80 On Sale: $39 You Save 51% See It!

Sleeping Beauty We love our beauty sleep, so we’ve always related to Sleeping Beauty. This costume is pretty in pink! Was $75 On Sale: $57 You Save 24% See It!

Cinderella This may just be the most stunning Disney princess outfit we’ve ever seen! Since it’s Halloween, turn your pumpkin into a carriage in this Cinderella costume. $93.00 See It!

Encanto Embrace Encanto in this Mirabel Madrigal costume! We don’t talk about Bruno, but we do talk about how perfect this purchase is. Was $56 On Sale: $53 You Save 5% See It!

The Addams Family/Wednesday Go goth in this Wednesday Addams costume! It’s totally on trend for spooky Halloween. $39.00 See It!

Hocus Pocus It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus! If you’re a basic witch in the fall, then you’ll love this Sanderson Sister costume. $58.00 See It!

Scooby Doo Velma reporting for duty! This Scooby Doo costume is too cute. $47.00 See It!

