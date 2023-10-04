5 Versatile Makeup Products for Perfecting Your Halloween Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Going a little wild with your makeup on Halloween is one of the most fun parts of getting into costume, especially if you’re more restrained with your beauty looks the other 364 days of the year! However, not everyone has a whole range of quality Halloween makeup just lying around — and grabbing a range of products for your look can be expensive, especially for a one-time use.

Thankfully, we feel your pain — and have a lot of experience with effects makeup! We’ve collected five products (plus one bonus item!) which will be great additions to any makeup case, for both intricate Halloween looks and regular everyday fun. This way, you can get the most bang for your buck while also having a wide range of looks covered… and then keep on using each piece even after the last trick or treater has returned home for the night. Keep on scrolling for our recommendations for the most versatile makeup products for Halloween and beyond!

Mehron Makeup Skin Prep Pro Mattifying Skin Toner

We’ll start off with an essential step — priming! And Skin Prep Pro from Mehron is an incredible option if you plan on building a makeup look, developed by makeup industry professionals to help makeup last even under the most stressful conditions. How? Well, Skin Prep Pro creates a moisture barrier between your skin and makeup, which helps keep skin matte throughout the day — even in the heat or during intensive performances.

Maybelline New York Makeup Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner, Blackest Black

A black gel eye liner is your friend for any look which requires dark line drawings or blacker-than-black shading. This highly-rated gel liner from Maybelline is waterproof and smudge-proof, promising 24-hour wear for any Halloween look (or just doing your regular eyeliner!). Plus, it even comes with a free reusable liner brush.

Ucanbe Athena Face Body Paint Oil Palette

This body paint palette from Ucanbe can be utilized in a variety of ways, from Halloween makeup to getting in the spirit for your favorite sports team. The variety of colors is great for a whole range of looks, and can be used on both the face or body. Plus, each shade is highly pigmented and flexible, so you’ll get vibrant color without cracking, smudging or rubbing off.

NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick, Naughty Noir

A sleek black lip color is so necessary for the spooky season, whether you’re incorporating it into your Halloween night look or just want to get into the gothy vibe for any of your Halloweentime adventures. This “Naughty Noir” shade of NYX’s Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick is a strong, low-cost option which offers no crack, budge, fade or transfer for up to 16 hours.

Ben Nye Final Seal Setting Spray

To wrap up any look, Ben Nye’s Final Seal Setting Spray is the industry standard to set even the most complex makeup effects looks. In fact, I’ve even seen it used on film sets myself! This matte makeup sealer with refreshing mint scent helps makeup last longer by creating a smudge-free finish — plus, you can even use before applying makeup to help slow perspiration.

Bonus Recommendation: BS-Mall 18-piece Makeup Brush Set