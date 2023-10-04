5 Versatile Pieces to Nail a Variety of Halloween Costumes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, it can be even more fun to hunt for and assemble the perfect pieces to a Halloween costume yourself instead of buying everything ready-made at the local party store. Maybe you’re envisioning a specific person or character, or don’t want to put too much thought into an intricate outfit — we get it! For those moments, the best items to have in your closet are ones that are versatile for a number of outfits and uses, and can be pieced together into a variety of different costumes.

With this goal in mind, we collected 5 of our favorite fashion pieces from across the internet that would not only work for several different popular costumes and styles, but also in your day-to-day life without any additional spooky trappings, too! Keep on scrolling for our faves for Halloween and beyond.

Lulus: Rolla East Coast Rusty Brown Corduroy High Rise Flare Pants

’60s and ’70s-themed costumes are always a fun (and easy!) ‘fit to whip up, and the perfect base is a great pair of flares. We love these corduroy bell-bottoms that are sure to work with any vintage-style costume, whether you’re going as a hippie or someone more specific, like Janis Joplin or Cher. If you’re looking for more disco diva vibes, check out this fabulous sequined 2-piece jumpsuit, also from Lulus!

Spanx: Suit Your Fancy Open-Bust 3/4 Sleeve Catsuit

This catsuit is an ideal starting point for any sexy, slinky Halloween costume from Catwoman to Black Widow. Add a tank or bustier underneath for a peek-a-boo bust moment and pair with some boots for extra-spicy flair. And if you’re looking for the perfect kicks, we have a great recommendation for you…

Nordstrom: Steve Madden Lizah Knee High Boot

These knee-high faux-leather boots can work with an incredibly variety of costumes, from the aforementioned superheroes and ’70s babes to the “sexy” version of, well, just about anything — ringmasters, police officers, pirates and witches, simply take your pick! Plus, you can keep on wearing them right through winter since they’re a solid basic boot to have in your collection.

Amazon: GownTown Women’s 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress

Speaking of witches, this cocktail dress would make for a stunning start to any witchy disguise! Throw in a witch’s hat (we love this stylish knit version) and broom, and you’re all set as an elegant spellcaster — or use it as the base of a DIY Wednesday Addams costume.

Walmart: Time and Tru Women’s Faux Leather Leggings

Last but not least, faux-leather leggings can work with soooo many different Halloween costumes, including Sandy from Grease (post-makeover, of course!), Buffy the Vampire Slayer, biker girls, rocker chicks and so much more. Then you can just keep wearing ’em throughout the season, paired with an oversized sweater and comfy boots.

