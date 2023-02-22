Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The way you style your eyebrows can make a huge difference in your appearance. For a while, everyone was into strong shapes and bold shading, but lately, the beauty world has steered heavily toward a more natural look. A soft, feathery brow is a must for that “clean” aesthetic everyone adores!

But even though a feathered brow is meant to look natural, it’s still likely to take some work. Overgrown hairs and different shaped arches mean that simply brushing your brow hairs upwards isn’t going to necessarily get you the result you want. You might need to do some trimming and shaping first with something like this kit!

Was $21 On Sale: $17 You Save 19% See it!

This pretty pink Rose Tea version of this Tweezerman set is exclusive, so the fact that it’s on sale right now is a big win. It’s also available in silver on the same page if you prefer that look!

This set, which has incredibly high ratings from Amazon shoppers, comes with shaping scissors and a brush. The scissors are made in Italy with professional quality stainless steel. They have thin blades with precision tips to help you avoid any panic-inducing “oopsie” moments, and they’re perfectly shaped so you can reach each hair with ease, unlike with straight scissors.

These trimming scissors also have a small body with small finger loops to ensure the most precise control. The bigger the scissors, the clumsier and more difficult the process will inevitably be!

Second is the set is a brush with a long tip and a spoolie at the end made with thick nylon bristles. While this brush is great to use on non-trimming days too, it’s a must for using with your scissors. You’ll want to brush your brow hairs upwards to see where the excess is, then use your scissors to isolate those hairs, cutting one at a time so as to not over-trim. Remember, these scissors are very sharp too, so slow and steady wins the race!

You can then style your brows with the brush and the help of a little gel or brow soap if you’d like. Clean the brush with a makeup wipe or soap and water. The scissors can also be cleaned with soap and water or alcohol. Let everything dry before styling again!

