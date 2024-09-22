Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re officially in fall, it’s time to talk about finicky weather transitions. From cold, rainy dresses to lukewarm, easy moments, having a dedicated set of fashion essentials can make the period easier. What’s more, opting for a pair of rain boots can take the guesswork out of getting dressed — especially when you don’t feel like it. We found a functional and durable pair of rain boots by Ugg that will make a great fall weather closet addition — and they’re 18% off now at Zappos!

Related: Want To Get a Jumpstart on Fall Fashion? Here Are 10 Early Boot Deals at Nordstrom Fall is almost here, and it’s time to talk about boots! Whether you’re heading into the office or hanging out with the girls, the right pair of boots can elevate your vibe seamlessly. Moreover, Nordstrom has plenty of boot styles on sale that will help you achieve all your needs! From kitten heels to platform […]

The Ugg Drizlita rain boot is a durable, fun boot option that we’re sure you’ll love. They feature a waterproof PVC upper and have a 7mm sheepskin insole for extra softness. Essentially, these boots will help protect you against heavy rain while remaining comfortable.

Get the Ugg Drizlita Rain Boot for $74 (was $90) at Zappos!

To style these rain boots, you could pair them with a slouchy sweater and jeans for a warm fall or winter look. Or, you could rock them with a rain jacket and a frilly dress for an elevated approach on rainy day attire. Further, these boots come in seven colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these rain boots, a Zappos reviewer said, “These are easy to get on even with my feet being wide. Also, keep your feet warm, not just dry. Material is a good color, just like a picture.”

One more reviewer added, “I am a truck driver, and these boots have definitely come in handy and are very cute! I get a lot of compliments.”

Furthermore, if you want a footwear option you can wear on the wettest, coldest days, these Crocs rain boots could be a great option!

See it: Get the Ugg Drizlita Rain Boot for $74 (was $90) at Zappos!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!