Now that we’re officially in fall, it’s time to talk about finicky weather transitions. From cold, rainy dresses to lukewarm, easy moments, having a dedicated set of fashion essentials can make the period easier. What’s more, opting for a pair of rain boots can take the guesswork out of getting dressed — especially when you don’t feel like it. We found a functional and durable pair of rain boots by Ugg that will make a great fall weather closet addition — and they’re 18% off now at Zappos!
The Ugg Drizlita rain boot is a durable, fun boot option that we’re sure you’ll love. They feature a waterproof PVC upper and have a 7mm sheepskin insole for extra softness. Essentially, these boots will help protect you against heavy rain while remaining comfortable.
Get the Ugg Drizlita Rain Boot for $74 (was $90) at Zappos!
To style these rain boots, you could pair them with a slouchy sweater and jeans for a warm fall or winter look. Or, you could rock them with a rain jacket and a frilly dress for an elevated approach on rainy day attire. Further, these boots come in seven colors and have a 5 to 12 size range.
While reviewing and gushing over these rain boots, a Zappos reviewer said, “These are easy to get on even with my feet being wide. Also, keep your feet warm, not just dry. Material is a good color, just like a picture.”
One more reviewer added, “I am a truck driver, and these boots have definitely come in handy and are very cute! I get a lot of compliments.”
Furthermore, if you want a footwear option you can wear on the wettest, coldest days, these Crocs rain boots could be a great option!
