With the inception of spring comes an icky time when the weather pattern isn’t as bright and sunny. Seeing as though some corners of the country are undergoing rain and snow storms, it’s the perfect time to wear your favorite pair of rain boots. Rain boots are a shoe silhouette that puts function over style, but if you choose the right pair, you can find plenty of duality while wearing them. We found an adorable pair of rain boots that are perfect for helping you stay dry during the finicky season transition — and they’re 25% off right now!

These The Drop Women’s Stella Midshaft Rainboots are a versatile, warm pair of boots that will keep you nice and toasty during the wettest spring days. They use a 100% PVC material for durability and malleability. These boots also come up to the mid-calf and have a cute round toe that feels like the pair you grew up wearing.

Get the The Drop Women's Stella Midshaft Rainboot for $37 (was $50) at Amazon!

Though rain boots are more utilitarian than a fashion fixture, you could still create a fun, stylish ensemble. For instance, you could team these boots with jeans, a T-shirt, and a hoodie for a cozy and dry. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy skirt and a fun graphic T-shirt for a flowy but covered outfit. Further, these boots come in five colors and have a 5 to 11 size range.

While wearing and reviewing these rain boots, one Amazon reviewer noted, “Finally, rain boots for people with large calves! Most that say they are shorter shaft boots aren’t. These hit right below my calf muscle. The top is a bit stiff, so until they get broken in. I’d suggest tall socks, but they’re cushiony and comfortable to wear.”

Another reviewer gushed, “These boots are so pretty. They are quite fashionable, and they have a tiny heel that makes them a little bit more formal and not as casual as a rain boots. They run super tiny, though I would size up at least one size. If you are a half size, size up two sizes.”

Furthermore, every fashionista should have a pair of rain boots in their closet! If you’re looking for a new pair, you should opt for this pair while you can get them for a steal!

