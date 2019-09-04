



When it comes to sneakers, there are two categories: the ones we buy for pure comfort and the ones we buy for style. Of course, stylish and fashionable sneakers can definitely be comfortable, but sometimes they might not always be ideal to wear on days where we plan to walk a lot.

When we’re looking for sneakers for an upcoming trip or any other occasion requiring a shoe that’s kind to our feet, we need to put comfort above style in our decision-making process. Well, we found a pair of amazing sneakers that are just as stylish as they are comfortable — and they’re on sale right now!

See it: Get the UGG Tye sneakers (originally $140) on sale for $63 at Zappos!

We are totally loving the Tye sneakers by UGG. You may be surprised to learn that the UGG brand makes sneakers in addition to their signature shearling winter boots and slippers. But these sneakers definitely live up to the UGG brand in terms of the quality material they have, much like any other shoe they currently make.

Right now you can score these sneakers for an amazing price! They’ve been marked down on Zappos from $140 to just $63, which is an incredible 55% discount! This is one bargain you definitely don’t want to miss, so order these sneakers ASAP!

There are a lot of factors to these sneakers that make this deal such a great steal — and the most important one is probably the materials they’re made from. They’re crafted from nubuck leather, which is a higher quality and more expensive type of suede leather. Nubuck leather lasts longer than traditional suede without sacrificing the soft feel. Keeping that in mind, these sneakers can definitely outlast your average pair of suede sneakers, which is certainly a huge plus!

The soft brown color that these leather sneakers come in only enhances the luxurious look of them, while also giving off a casual vibe at the same time. The heel of the sneaker also features a pop of light pale pink while the rest of the rubber sole is white, which is a truly pretty and complementary color combo. The soft brown leather is perforated for breathability, giving the shoe an athletic look. The white laces also contrast with the leather nicely and the signature UGG logo is prominently displayed on a brown leather tab at the top of the tongue.

Shoppers love the comfort the Tye sneakers give them when they’re out and about all day. One reviewer says they “wear them virtually every day for my 3 mile walk” and that they feel “like slippers and yet [are] so supportive.” Another writes that they “purchased these shoes almost a year ago for a weekend trip to NYC” and that the sneakers are now their “go to sneaker for many trips” as well as for “daily wear.”

The shopper added that “almost a year later and they still look great” and that they “love that they are comfortable, versatile, lightweight, and stylish. Worth every penny!” If that’s not a convincing enough review, we truly don’t know what is. We are definitely sold on these UGG Tye sneakers and are adding them to our carts right now!

