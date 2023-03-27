Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Time is running out! The spring 2023 Ulta 21 Days of Beauty event comes to an end on April 1, but it’s not too late to shop. That’s the magic of this shopping event — new deals drop every day, so if you were hoping for some Sunday Riley, Urban Decay or Kylie Cosmetics, for example, you’re in luck!
Below, we’ll highlight all of the remaining deals to look out for in this 21 Days of Beauty event. Remember to bookmark this page and check back every day, as each deal only lasts 24 hours. P.S., Diamond and Platinum members get free shipping on all of these Beauty Steals!
March 27
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen — originally $50, now $25
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Eye Liner — originally $23, now $12
- Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick & Lip Liner — originally starting at $12, now starting at $6
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner — originally $46, now $23
March 28
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream — originally $65, now $33
- L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil — originally $29, now $15
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum — originally $73, now $37
- Select targeted treatments — originally starting at $23, now starting at $12
March 29
- Exuviance Facial Peels — originally starting at $79, now starting at $40
- Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Eyeshadow — originally $21, now $11
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser — originally $37, now $19
- PMD Microdermabrasion Tool & Clean Pro RQ — originally starting at $159, now starting at $80
March 30
- Benefit Cosmetics Select POREfessional Primers — originally $34, now $17
- Philosophy Purity Cleanser — originally $33, now $17
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist — originally $33, now $17
- NABLA Eyeshadow Palettes — originally starting at $26, now starting at $13
March 31
- IT Cosmetics (surprise steal to be revealed!) — 50% off
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer — originally $58, now $29
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA 60 ct — originally $36, now $18
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream — originally $54, now $27
March 31 App Only Beauty Steals
- Estée Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Shine Lipstick — originally $36, now $18
- Moon Juice Plump Jelly Hyaluronic Serum — originally $58, now $29
- Petite n Pretty mascaras and brow gel — originally $16, now $8
- Volition Turmeric Polish and Getaway Glow Body Moisturizer — originally starting at $40, now starting at $20
April 1
- Armani (surprise steal to be revealed!) — 50% off
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascaras — originally $30, now $15
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kits and Eyeshadow Palettes — originally $32, now $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage and Ultra Creamy Concealer — originally $31, now $16
