Trying to stay positive this year? You need a small dose of happiness every single day. That might be a cup of delicious coffee, a piece of chocolate, or an inspirational message to lift your spirits. If you want to inject a bit of joy into your routine, why not try a page of the day calendar? Each day, you tear a page away to reveal the new date and a photo or message. It’s a fun way to keep track of the date, and something to look forward to from day to day.

There are tons of different calendars to choose from, including those based on your favorite movies, animal, or celebrity. But if you’re looking for something uplifting to keep a smile on your face and a forward-looking attitude, there are plenty of those, too. We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite positive page of the day calendars that you can shop right now on Amazon. Check them out, and see what kind of improvement they have on your days going forward!

10 Uplifting Page of the Day Calendars

1. Carpe Diem: This page of the day calendar challenges you to seize the day by celebrating all the small joys of life — just $16!

2. Motivating Messages: This calendar offers motivational words and gorgeous artwork each day for a 365 days a year — just $16!

3. Fun Facts: Learn a new and exciting fact every single day of the year and feel good about expanding your knowledge — just $16!

4. Keep Calm and Vibe On: Practice daily mindfulness with this calendar full of stress-relieving techniques, meditations, and more — just $12!

5. Slay the Day: Work toward achieving your goals with daily positive affirmations, advice, questions to ask yourself, and other helpful ideas — just $18!

6. Wonderfully Witchy: Get in touch with your witchy vibes with daily affirmations, manifestations, and witchy words for your daily routine — just $12!

7. Be Like Buddha: Channel your inner Buddha with this calendar full of daily reflections to inspire and encourage — just $14!

8. Great Speakers: Let some of the world’s greatest leaders’ words inspire you and keep you on a positive path — just $12!

9. Doggone Deep: Look forward to deep thoughts from man’s best friend each day for some positivity — just $14!

10. Be A Badass: Let this self-improvement calendar be your personal hype squad every day as you work on. yourself — just $14!