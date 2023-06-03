Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Target, Ulta, Nordstrom, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This weekend is your last chance to shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale! Grab a pair of these popular Caslon Linen Joggers before their price shoots back up. 33% off!

Check out more amazing deals at Nordstrom here!

Kate Spade

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: For a limited time, if you buy any handbag at Kate Spade, you’ll receive 20% off a wallet or wristlet with code MAKEAMATCH. We adore this summery Rosie Crossbody!

Check out more handbags at Kate Spade here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The designer deals don’t stop at Saks! We currently can’t get enough of this Alice + Olivia Delaina Butterfly Mesh Crop Top. Colorful, chic and 40% off!

Check out more amazing deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Target currently has outdoor toys starting at just $3. This Sun Squad Bubble Wand will be fun for the whole family — even pets!

Check out more amazing outdoor toy deals at Target here!

Abercrombie & Fitch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: With up to 25% off select styles, there’s plenty to choose from at Abercrombie. This Oversized Sheer Cotton Shirt, however, is a staple that belongs in everyone’s wardrobe!

Check out more limited-time deals at Abercrombie & Fitch here!

Coach

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 50% off select styles! How could we resist saving a full $100 on this pretty Hayden Crossbody With Floral Print?

Check out more select deals at Coach here!

Loft

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Loft is offering an extra 40% off sale styles through the end of Saturday! Upgrade your go-to summer tank with this Floral Ruffle Split Neck blouse!

Check out more amazing deals at Loft here!

Levi’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 30% off $125+! Want to hit the minimum with one item? You won’t regret adding these 501 Original Fit Selvedge Jeans to your cart!

Check out more amazing finds at Levi’s here!

Gap

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: 50% off all shorts! We’re personally all about these 4″ Low-Rise Stride Denim Shorts for summer 2023!

Check out more amazing shorts deals at Gap here!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Gorgeous Hair Event comes to an end June 3! Save 50% on this iconic It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product Saturday and Saturday only!

Check out the rest of the Gorgeous Hair Event at Ulta here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Check out more picks from top categories:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: This Sissyaki Square-Neck Dress is bound to earn you endless compliments this summer — 45% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Goodbye, yellow teeth! This number one bestselling Hismile teeth whitening color corrector is 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Luggage Deal: A suitcase is just another opportunity for a style statement. You’ll make a big one with this Hanke Hardside Rolling Suitcase — 22% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: There’s still time to get your spring cleaning done! Let this game-changing Shark ION Robot Vacuum help out — 35% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Pet Deal: The viral ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is 37% off right now! No more hair everywhere!

Check out more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: