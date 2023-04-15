Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals This Weekend That Could Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend! You made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new clothes, shoes, skincare, makeup and/or accessories. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Amazon, Sephora, Saks Fifth Avenue and more!

Sephora

The Deal: The Sephora Savings Event is here! Use code SAVENOW at checkout. Rouge members save 20% during First Access. The Sephora Collection is also 30% off for everyone!

Our Absolute Favorite: The high-shine, non-sticky Sephora Collection Glossed Lip Gloss is a big fan favorite, and it comes in so many shades!

Shop the Sephora sale here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

The Deal: Get $50 off every $200 spent, with up to $500 in savings. Use code SHOPITSF at checkout!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a chic, timeless, wear-everywhere type of bag, check out this Coach Chaise Leather crossbody!

Shop the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale here!

Anthropologie

The Deal: Take an extra 40% off sale items. Discount automatically applied in cart!

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers are calling this By Anthropologie Textured Puff-Sleeve Dress “dainty and dreamy” and we wholeheartedly agree!

Shop the Anthropologie sale here!

Revolve

The Deal: Take up to 65% off must-have styles in the sale section!

Our Absolute Favorite: Say hello to your new go-to piece, whether you’re hanging out with friends or need a cover-up for the beach: the Lovers and Friends Selene Romper!

Shop the Revolve sale here!

Kopari

The Deal: Take 20% off sitewide during the Friends & Family sale. Discount applied at checkout. Free gift with any order over $100!

Our Absolute Favorite: Experience Kopari’s most famous product! Grab the 100% Organic Coconut Melt on sale!

Shop the Kopari sale here!

Birthdate Co.

The Deal: Take 12% off the new, limited-edition Survive Mercury Retrograde 2023 candle!

Our Absolute Favorite: The brand new Survive Mercury Retrograde 2023 candle not only smells amazing, but it features carnelian crystal inside the wax to help “aid your creative (re)planning”!

Shop more candles on sale at Birthdate Co. here!

SkinStore

The Deal: Take up to 30% off during the Friends & Family sale! Use code FRIENDS at checkout. Get a free gift with a $130+ purchase!

Our Absolute Favorite: Now is the perfect chance to grab this bestselling StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream for about $15 off!

Shop the SkinStore sale here!

Tuft & Needle

The Deal: Take up to $625 off mattresses in the Spring Sale!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your mattress, this is the moment! Check out the Legacy T&N Original Mattress, which has over 34,000 reviews!

Shop the Tuft & Needle sale here!

Banana Republic

The Deal: Take up to 40% off sale styles!

Our Absolute Favorite: We love, love, love the mix-and-match stripe design on this Oversized Shirt!

Shop the Banana Republic sale here!

Madewell

The Deal: Take an extra 30% off sale items! Use code ELEVATE at checkout.

Our Absolute Favorite: Seeking new summer shoes to help perfect your favorite outfits? These Saige Double-Strap Leather Sandals are on sale in the black colorway!

Shop the Madewell sale here!

Amazon

The Deal: Countless deals across the site! Shop our favorites from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Headphone Deal: Take 25% off the top-rated, widely-loved Beats Solo3 headphones!

Our Absolute Favorite Cookware Deal: Take 50% off the incredibly chic and high-quality Carote Cookware Set!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Take 23% off this K-beauty anti-aging icon, the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence!

Our Absolute Favorite Swimsuit Deal: Take up to 44% off one of the most flattering swimsuits around, the Hilor Front Crossover Monokini!

Our Absolute Favorite Garden and Outdoor Deal: Take 13% off the GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair, which you can bring from the backyard to the beach!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!