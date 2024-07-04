Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Take a quick scroll through your mental rolodex. Does your warm-weather wardrobe include a two-piece short set? Perhaps you already have one in mind. Are looking to grow your collection? If so, you’re in luck! This two-piece short set at Amazon just may be an ideal addition.

The Verdusa Two-Piece Short Set is just $40, and it looks like a piece of art you’d see during a trip to the Mediterranean. The top has flowy batwing sleeves and a chic wrap-style silhouette. The flowy bottoms have a drawstring, perfect for cinching your waist. The roomy silhouette makes them a comfy addition, especially if you’re going to wear it in extreme heat. Plus, it’s 100% polyester so it’s lightweight and airy. We love a breathable ensemble.

This loose-fitting two-piece short set comes in two unique styles. One option is all-white with blue floral print design and a black outline plastered throughout. The other style ditches the rich blue shade for a muted orange hue. Honestly, we can’t pick which style we love most.

In terms of styling, this set does all the heavy lifting. You can rock both pieces together in a set with flat sandals when you’re going on a museum tour or heading to an afternoon lunch. Toss on your favorite chunky wedges or open-toe heels to elevate this short set. Even better? You can rock each piece solo and pair it with other pieces in your wardrobe for a unique flair.

You can’t go wrong with a chic two-piece short set in the summer. It’s an easy and breezy style that delivers an effortlessly polished look. This floral print style is a colorful style you don’t want to miss!

Get the Verdusa Two-Piece Short Set for just $40 (originally $43) at Amazon!

