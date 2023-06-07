Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Victoria’s Secret is an intimates institution. I still remember shopping for my first AA-cup padded bra there back in the day, even when I didn’t have the boobs to back it up (thanks, VS!). The lingerie brand is known for hosting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, home of the iconic Angels — including models Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen and Alessandra Ambrosio. And now, the company has pivoted to celebrating athletes and advocates instead.

Good news for Victoria’s Secret fans: the world-famous retailer just launched on Amazon! You can buy all your favorite bras and panties without ever stepping into the mall. Get fast shipping from Amazon for any last-minute lingerie needs!

Below are the best picks from Victoria’s Secret under $50. Upgrade your underwear with these everyday essentials!

This Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra is ideal for everyday. Designed to deliver lifting and shaping, this flattering bra will give your bust a boost. Pros Everyday bra

Comfortable

Flattering Cons Some say fit is off $36.95 Get it

This seven-pack of soft lace thongs is such a steal! Comfortable enough for daytime and sexy enough for date night. Pros Sexy

Comfortable

Great value Cons Thongs aren't for everyone $40.00 Get it

This red lace bra is red-hot! Spice up your bra collection with this padded push-up bra. Pros Sexy

Lifts bust

Comfortable Cons Will show under light-colored clothing $39.95 Get it

This seven-pack of panties is smooth, soft and seamless! The ultimate underwear comfort. Pros Stretchy

Super soft

Seamless Cons Shoppers wish they came in neutral colors $40.00 Get it

This nude T-shirt bra is a closet staple! Soft and supportive, this lightly-lined bra stays invisible under clothing. Pros Invisible under clothing

Comfortable

Good support Cons None $39.95 Get it

This Days of the Week underwear set is the cutest throwback to our childhood! Featuring lace trim and adorable graphics, these soft cotton panties will make your day. Pros Nostalgic

So cute and colorful

Comfortable Cons A little thin $40.00 Get it

This sexy balconette bra is perfect for ladies who don’t love padding. Unlined yet supportive, this lace bra is flirty and flattering. Pros Sexy

Supportive

Comfortable Cons Might see lace through thin tops $44.95 Get it

Tired of your underwear showing through dresses and pants? These comfy no-show thongs eliminate panty lines! Pros No-show

Comfy

Soft Cons Shoppers would prefer a side seam $40.00 Get it

Finding a solid strapless bra can feel like an endless mission. But shoppers say that this style is an excellent choice for comfort and support! Pros Comfortable

Supportive

Lifting Cons Some say sizing is off $36.95 Get it

