Victoria's Secret models
Victoria’s Secret is an intimates institution. I still remember shopping for my first AA-cup padded bra there back in the day, even when I didn’t have the boobs to back it up (thanks, VS!). The lingerie brand is known for hosting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, home of the iconic Angels — including models Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen and Alessandra Ambrosio. And now, the company has pivoted to celebrating athletes and advocates instead.

Good news for Victoria’s Secret fans: the world-famous retailer just launched on Amazon! You can buy all your favorite bras and panties without ever stepping into the mall. Get fast shipping from Amazon for any last-minute lingerie needs!

Below are the best picks from Victoria’s Secret under $50. Upgrade your underwear with these everyday essentials!

Victoria's Secret Pink Push Up Bra, 36C, Beige, Wear Everywhere
Victoria's Secret
This Wear Everywhere Push-Up Bra is ideal for everyday. Designed to deliver lifting and shaping, this flattering bra will give your bust a boost.

Pros

  • Everyday bra
  • Comfortable
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Some say fit is off
$36.95
Get it
Victoria's Secret Lace Thong Underwear, Playful Multi, 7 Pack, Large
Victoria's Secret
This seven-pack of soft lace thongs is such a steal! Comfortable enough for daytime and sexy enough for date night.

Pros

  • Sexy
  • Comfortable
  • Great value

Cons

  • Thongs aren't for everyone
$40.00
Get it
Victoria's Secret Sexy Tee Lacie Push Up Bra, Moderate Coverage, Padded, Adjustable and Convertible Straps, Lace, Bras for Women, Lipstick (36C)
Victoria's Secret
This red lace bra is red-hot! Spice up your bra collection with this padded push-up bra.

Pros

  • Sexy
  • Lifts bust
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Will show under light-colored clothing
$39.95
Get it
Victoria's Secret Smooth Brief Underwear, Multicolored, 7 Pack, Medium
Victoria's Secret
This seven-pack of panties is smooth, soft and seamless! The ultimate underwear comfort.

Pros

  • Stretchy
  • Super soft
  • Seamless

Cons

  • Shoppers wish they came in neutral colors
$40.00
Get it
Victoria's Secret T Shirt Bra, 34DD, Sweet Praline
Victoria's Secret
This nude T-shirt bra is a closet staple! Soft and supportive, this lightly-lined bra stays invisible under clothing.

Pros

  • Invisible under clothing
  • Comfortable
  • Good support

Cons

  • None
$39.95
Get it
Victoria's Secret Smooth Bikini Underwear, Weekly Multi, 7 Pack, X-Large
Victoria's Secret
This Days of the Week underwear set is the cutest throwback to our childhood! Featuring lace trim and adorable graphics, these soft cotton panties will make your day.

Pros

  • Nostalgic
  • So cute and colorful
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • A little thin
$40.00
Get it
Victoria's Secret Wicked Lace Balconette Bra, Moderate Coverage, Unlined, Lace, Bras for Women, Black (32B)
Victoria's Secret
This sexy balconette bra is perfect for ladies who don’t love padding. Unlined yet supportive, this lace bra is flirty and flattering.

Pros

  • Sexy
  • Supportive
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Might see lace through thin tops
$44.95
Get it
Victoria's Secret Smooth Thong Underwear, Illusion, Neutral Multi, 7 Pack, Large
Victoria's Secret
Tired of your underwear showing through dresses and pants? These comfy no-show thongs eliminate panty lines!

Pros

  • No-show
  • Comfy
  • Soft

Cons

  • Shoppers would prefer a side seam
$40.00
Get it
Victoria's Secret Pink Wear Everywhere Push Up Bra, Strapless, Full Coverage, Smooth, Bras for Women, Beige (34B)
Victoria's Secret
Finding a solid strapless bra can feel like an endless mission. But shoppers say that this style is an excellent choice for comfort and support!

Pros

  • Comfortable
  • Supportive
  • Lifting

Cons

  • Some say sizing is off
$36.95
Get it

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!